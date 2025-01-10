Vesuvius India Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Dec-2023
|Dec-2022
|Dec-2021
|Dec-2020
Equity Capital
20.3
20.3
20.3
20.3
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
1,173.24
977.49
876
821.5
Net Worth
1,193.54
997.79
896.3
841.8
Minority Interest
Debt
13.03
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Liability Net
3.09
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
1,209.66
997.79
896.3
841.8
Fixed Assets
402.04
232.37
143.05
141.16
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
18.57
17.14
16.19
14.37
Networking Capital
323.75
180.32
183.12
127
Inventories
256.05
204.05
213.11
116.96
Inventory Days
74.28
53.93
Sundry Debtors
323.13
209.36
163.97
163.39
Debtor Days
57.15
75.34
Other Current Assets
126.7
99.96
98.02
62.8
Sundry Creditors
-305.83
-257.53
-229.65
-159.62
Creditor Days
80.04
73.6
Other Current Liabilities
-76.3
-75.52
-62.33
-56.53
Cash
465.3
567.96
553.94
559.27
Total Assets
1,209.66
997.79
896.3
841.8
