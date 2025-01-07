Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Dec-2021
|Dec-2020
|Dec-2019
|Dec-2017
Revenue
1,047.16
791.51
887.04
911.27
yoy growth (%)
32.29
-10.76
-2.65
10.92
Raw materials
-627.53
-469.45
-511.23
-503.31
As % of sales
59.92
59.31
57.63
55.23
Employee costs
-79.17
-64.57
-65.5
-55.76
As % of sales
7.56
8.15
7.38
6.11
Other costs
-241.22
-180.68
-189.58
-186.29
As % of sales (Other Cost)
23.03
22.82
21.37
20.44
Operating profit
99.24
76.81
120.73
165.91
OPM
9.47
9.7
13.61
18.2
Depreciation
-27.34
-26.24
-26.55
-29.78
Interest expense
0
0
0
0
Other income
19.66
20.98
29.23
13.22
Profit before tax
91.56
71.55
123.41
149.35
Taxes
-23.51
-18.5
-37.86
-50.46
Tax rate
-25.67
-25.85
-30.67
-33.78
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
68.05
53.05
85.54
98.89
Exceptional items
0
0
0
-4.44
Net profit
68.05
53.05
85.55
94.45
yoy growth (%)
28.27
-37.98
-9.42
6.26
NPM
6.49
6.7
9.64
10.36
