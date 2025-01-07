iifl-logo-icon 1
Vesuvius India Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

4,443.95
(1.25%)
Jan 7, 2025|01:14:49 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Dec-2021Dec-2020Dec-2019Dec-2017

Revenue

1,047.16

791.51

887.04

911.27

yoy growth (%)

32.29

-10.76

-2.65

10.92

Raw materials

-627.53

-469.45

-511.23

-503.31

As % of sales

59.92

59.31

57.63

55.23

Employee costs

-79.17

-64.57

-65.5

-55.76

As % of sales

7.56

8.15

7.38

6.11

Other costs

-241.22

-180.68

-189.58

-186.29

As % of sales (Other Cost)

23.03

22.82

21.37

20.44

Operating profit

99.24

76.81

120.73

165.91

OPM

9.47

9.7

13.61

18.2

Depreciation

-27.34

-26.24

-26.55

-29.78

Interest expense

0

0

0

0

Other income

19.66

20.98

29.23

13.22

Profit before tax

91.56

71.55

123.41

149.35

Taxes

-23.51

-18.5

-37.86

-50.46

Tax rate

-25.67

-25.85

-30.67

-33.78

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

68.05

53.05

85.54

98.89

Exceptional items

0

0

0

-4.44

Net profit

68.05

53.05

85.55

94.45

yoy growth (%)

28.27

-37.98

-9.42

6.26

NPM

6.49

6.7

9.64

10.36

