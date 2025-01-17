Invest wise with Expert advice
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
RHI Magnesita India Ltd
RHIM
494.7
|43.37
|10,093.79
|48.79
|0.51
|660.94
|192.75
Vesuvius India Ltd
VESUVIUS
4,063.55
|31.86
|8,337.82
|68.46
|0.31
|443.52
|642.03
Raghav Productivity Enhancers Ltd
RPEL
629.6
|130.36
|3,004.04
|4.67
|0.69
|26.36
|36.43
IFGL Refractories Ltd
IFGLEXPOR
421.85
|31.8
|1,530.95
|13.66
|1.65
|253.62
|186.54
Orient Ceratech Ltd
ORIENTCER
47.73
|49.94
|555.6
|1.75
|0.54
|72.53
|22.86
