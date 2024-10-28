Board Meeting 28 Oct 2024 3 Oct 2024

VESUVIUS INDIA LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the quarterly financial results of the Company for the quarter ended September 30 2024. Financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2024. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 28/10/2024)

Board Meeting 25 Jul 2024 11 Jul 2024

VESUVIUS INDIA LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 25/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results for the Second Quarter and Half ended June 30 2024. Financial Results for the Quarter and Half Year ended June 30, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 25/07/2024)

Board Meeting 29 Apr 2024 23 Apr 2024

VESUVIUS INDIA LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/04/2024 inter alia to consider and approve for the First Quarter ended on March 31 2024. The Board of Directors of the Company has approved the Unaudited Financial Results for the Quarter ended March 31, 2024. Outcome of the Board Meeting held on 29.04.2024 The Board of Directors of the Company has appointed Mr. Sunil Kumar Chaturvedi as an Independent Director and has also appointed Mr. Sudipto Sarkar as a Non-Executive Non-Independent Director. Both the appointments are subject to shareholders approval. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 29/04/2024)

Board Meeting 9 Feb 2024 30 Jan 2024