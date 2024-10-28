iifl-logo-icon 1
Vesuvius India CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting28 Oct 20243 Oct 2024
VESUVIUS INDIA LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the quarterly financial results of the Company for the quarter ended September 30 2024. Financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2024. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 28/10/2024)
Board Meeting25 Jul 202411 Jul 2024
VESUVIUS INDIA LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 25/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results for the Second Quarter and Half ended June 30 2024. Financial Results for the Quarter and Half Year ended June 30, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 25/07/2024)
Board Meeting29 Apr 202423 Apr 2024
VESUVIUS INDIA LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/04/2024 inter alia to consider and approve for the First Quarter ended on March 31 2024. The Board of Directors of the Company has approved the Unaudited Financial Results for the Quarter ended March 31, 2024. Outcome of the Board Meeting held on 29.04.2024 The Board of Directors of the Company has appointed Mr. Sunil Kumar Chaturvedi as an Independent Director and has also appointed Mr. Sudipto Sarkar as a Non-Executive Non-Independent Director. Both the appointments are subject to shareholders approval. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 29/04/2024)
Board Meeting9 Feb 202430 Jan 2024
VESUVIUS INDIA LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Standalone Audited Financial Results of the Company for the financial year ended on December 31 2023 and to recommend dividend on Equity Shares of the Company. Final Dividend & Audited Results (As per BSE Bulletin dated on 30/01/2024) The Board of Directors of the Company at its Meeting held today, i.e., February 9, 2024, has inter alia, recommended dividend for the Financial Year ended December 31, 2023 of Rs. 12.75/- per Equity Share of Rs. 10/- each. Approved Standalone Audited Financial Results for the Financial Year ended 31.12.2023 and recommendation of dividend. We wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today, i.e., February 9, 2024, has inter-alia, approved the Statement of Standalone Audited Financial Results of the Company for the Financial Year ended on December 31, 2023, pursuant to Regulation 33 of the SEBI LODR and recommended dividend for the Financial Year ended on December 31, 2023 The Board of Directors of the Company at its Meeting held today, i.e., February 9, 2024, has inter alia, recommended dividend for the Financial Year ended December 31, 2023 of Rs. 12.75/- per Equity Share of Rs. 10/- each. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 09/02/2024)

