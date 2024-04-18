iifl-logo-icon 1
Vesuvius India Ltd AGM

4,093.25
(0.27%)
Jan 15, 2025|09:19:53 AM

Vesuvius India CORPORATE ACTIONS

16/01/2024calendar-icon
15/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAGM DateAnnouncement Date
AGM18 Apr 20249 Feb 2024
(AGM Date) 18/04/2024 The Annual Report of the Company for the Financial Year ended December 31, 2023, along with the Notice of the Thirty Third (33rd) Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Company. Notice of 33rd Annual General Meeting of the Company (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 25.03.2024) Corrigendum to newspaper notice published on March 28, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 11/04/2024) Please find enclosed the gist of proceedings of the 33rd Annual General Meeting of the Company held on 18.04.2024. We are enclosing E-voting Results as per Reg. 44 of the SEBI LODR and Scrutinizers Report (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 19.04.2024) Clarification regarding delay filing of the Proceedings of 33rd Annual General Meeting of the Member of the Company. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 22.04.2024) Minutes of 33rd Annual General Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 18.05.2024)

