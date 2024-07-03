Summary

IFGL Refractories Limited (Formerly IFGL Exports Limited) was incorporated on November 22, 1989. The Company name was changed from IFGL Exports Limited to IFGL Refractories Limited effective on October 25, 2017 on account of merger. The Company is primarily engaged in the manufacturing, trading and selling of Refractory items and its related equipment and accessories used in Steel plants. It provides services in relation to refractory goods. Manufacturing facilities of the Company are located in Kandla Special Economic Zone (SEZ), Gujarat, Kalunga Industrial Estate near Rourkela, Odisha and Industrial Park APIIC De-Notified Area, Atchutapuram, Visakhapatnam District, Andhra Pradesh.The Company has Operating Subsidiaries in Asia (China), in Europe (Germany and United Kingdom) and in North America (USA).The Company caters to both Domestic and International markets.The Slide Gate Refractories Plant was started in the year 1984. Indo Flogates was a joint venture with Flogates Ltd, UK and an exclusive Indian Licensee of Flocon Slide Gate Systems, developed by US Steel Corporation through their wholly-owned subsidiary USS Engineers and Consultants Inc. This plant now manufacturers Slide Gate Systems and Refractories with the latest know-how from Krosaki Harima Corporation, Japan, a subsidiary of Nippon Steel Corporation.The Continuous Casting Refractories Plant set up in technical collaboration with Krosaki Harima Corporation, Japan (then known as Harima Ceramics Corporation) start

