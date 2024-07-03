iifl-logo-icon 1
IFGL Refractories Ltd Share Price

451.25
(-1.21%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:12 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open459.95
  • Day's High460.25
  • 52 Wk High848.55
  • Prev. Close456.8
  • Day's Low444
  • 52 Wk Low 422
  • Turnover (lac)43.2
  • P/E34.09
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value193.58
  • EPS13.36
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)1,626.27
  • Div. Yield1.54
No Records Found

IFGL Refractories Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Refractories

Open

459.95

Prev. Close

456.8

Turnover(Lac.)

43.2

Day's High

460.25

Day's Low

444

52 Week's High

848.55

52 Week's Low

422

Book Value

193.58

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

1,626.27

P/E

34.09

EPS

13.36

Divi. Yield

1.54

IFGL Refractories Ltd Corporate Action

18 May 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 18 May, 2024

arrow

3 Jun 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

18 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 7

arrow

1 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

IFGL Refractories Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

IFGL Refractories Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|04:41 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 72.43%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 72.43%

Non-Promoter- 14.18%

Institutions: 14.18%

Non-Institutions: 13.38%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

IFGL Refractories Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

36.04

36.04

36.04

36.04

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

625.93

586.25

550.27

523.07

Net Worth

661.97

622.29

586.31

559.11

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

649.07

498.61

443.28

371.86

yoy growth (%)

30.17

12.48

19.2

699.23

Raw materials

-303.96

-256.17

-229.77

-184.29

As % of sales

46.83

51.37

51.83

49.55

Employee costs

-51.76

-44.25

-39.35

-38.05

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

101.3

35.76

33.93

12.56

Depreciation

-39.28

-39.36

-37.97

-37.01

Tax paid

-56.46

-6.03

-11.35

5.59

Working capital

64.09

-67.34

58.62

127.37

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

30.17

12.48

19.2

699.23

Op profit growth

94.49

-4.77

45.13

343.23

EBIT growth

167.66

3.25

127.31

102.13

Net profit growth

50.78

31.68

24.31

177.19

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

1,639.49

1,386.5

1,259.5

1,021.95

917.35

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

1,639.49

1,386.5

1,259.5

1,021.95

917.35

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

18.77

13.15

15.89

20.5

10.96

IFGL Refractories Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

RHI Magnesita India Ltd

RHIM

496.8

44.0510,251.7648.790.5660.94192.75

Vesuvius India Ltd

VESUVIUS

4,605.45

35.779,360.9468.460.28443.52642.03

Raghav Productivity Enhancers Ltd

RPEL

746.8

148.63,424.34.670.626.3636.43

IFGL Refractories Ltd

IFGLEXPOR

456.8

34.091,641.5913.661.54253.62186.54

Orient Ceratech Ltd

ORIENTCER

50.32

54.06601.551.750.572.5322.86

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT IFGL Refractories Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Executive Chairman

Shishir Kumar Bajoria

Independent Director

DURAISWAMY GUNASEELA RAJAN

Independent Director

D K Banerji

Independent Director

Sudhamoy Khasnobis

Managing Director

James Leacock McIntosh

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

MANSI DAMANI

Executive Director

Rajesh Agarwal

Independent Director

G Swarup

Independent Director

A Gupta

Whole Time Director & CEO

Arasu Shanmugam

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by IFGL Refractories Ltd

Summary

IFGL Refractories Limited (Formerly IFGL Exports Limited) was incorporated on November 22, 1989. The Company name was changed from IFGL Exports Limited to IFGL Refractories Limited effective on October 25, 2017 on account of merger. The Company is primarily engaged in the manufacturing, trading and selling of Refractory items and its related equipment and accessories used in Steel plants. It provides services in relation to refractory goods. Manufacturing facilities of the Company are located in Kandla Special Economic Zone (SEZ), Gujarat, Kalunga Industrial Estate near Rourkela, Odisha and Industrial Park APIIC De-Notified Area, Atchutapuram, Visakhapatnam District, Andhra Pradesh.The Company has Operating Subsidiaries in Asia (China), in Europe (Germany and United Kingdom) and in North America (USA).The Company caters to both Domestic and International markets.The Slide Gate Refractories Plant was started in the year 1984. Indo Flogates was a joint venture with Flogates Ltd, UK and an exclusive Indian Licensee of Flocon Slide Gate Systems, developed by US Steel Corporation through their wholly-owned subsidiary USS Engineers and Consultants Inc. This plant now manufacturers Slide Gate Systems and Refractories with the latest know-how from Krosaki Harima Corporation, Japan, a subsidiary of Nippon Steel Corporation.The Continuous Casting Refractories Plant set up in technical collaboration with Krosaki Harima Corporation, Japan (then known as Harima Ceramics Corporation) start
Company FAQs

What is the IFGL Refractories Ltd share price today?

The IFGL Refractories Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹451.25 today.

What is the Market Cap of IFGL Refractories Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of IFGL Refractories Ltd is ₹1626.27 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of IFGL Refractories Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of IFGL Refractories Ltd is 34.09 and 2.44 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of IFGL Refractories Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a IFGL Refractories Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of IFGL Refractories Ltd is ₹422 and ₹848.55 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of IFGL Refractories Ltd?

IFGL Refractories Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 25.01%, 3 Years at 13.27%, 1 Year at -42.05%, 6 Month at -30.64%, 3 Month at -23.66% and 1 Month at -8.36%.

What is the shareholding pattern of IFGL Refractories Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of IFGL Refractories Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 72.43 %
Institutions - 14.18 %
Public - 13.38 %

