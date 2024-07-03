Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorRefractories
Open₹459.95
Prev. Close₹456.8
Turnover(Lac.)₹43.2
Day's High₹460.25
Day's Low₹444
52 Week's High₹848.55
52 Week's Low₹422
Book Value₹193.58
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)1,626.27
P/E34.09
EPS13.36
Divi. Yield1.54
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
36.04
36.04
36.04
36.04
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
625.93
586.25
550.27
523.07
Net Worth
661.97
622.29
586.31
559.11
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
649.07
498.61
443.28
371.86
yoy growth (%)
30.17
12.48
19.2
699.23
Raw materials
-303.96
-256.17
-229.77
-184.29
As % of sales
46.83
51.37
51.83
49.55
Employee costs
-51.76
-44.25
-39.35
-38.05
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
101.3
35.76
33.93
12.56
Depreciation
-39.28
-39.36
-37.97
-37.01
Tax paid
-56.46
-6.03
-11.35
5.59
Working capital
64.09
-67.34
58.62
127.37
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
30.17
12.48
19.2
699.23
Op profit growth
94.49
-4.77
45.13
343.23
EBIT growth
167.66
3.25
127.31
102.13
Net profit growth
50.78
31.68
24.31
177.19
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
1,639.49
1,386.5
1,259.5
1,021.95
917.35
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
1,639.49
1,386.5
1,259.5
1,021.95
917.35
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
18.77
13.15
15.89
20.5
10.96
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
RHI Magnesita India Ltd
RHIM
496.8
|44.05
|10,251.76
|48.79
|0.5
|660.94
|192.75
Vesuvius India Ltd
VESUVIUS
4,605.45
|35.77
|9,360.94
|68.46
|0.28
|443.52
|642.03
Raghav Productivity Enhancers Ltd
RPEL
746.8
|148.6
|3,424.3
|4.67
|0.6
|26.36
|36.43
IFGL Refractories Ltd
IFGLEXPOR
456.8
|34.09
|1,641.59
|13.66
|1.54
|253.62
|186.54
Orient Ceratech Ltd
ORIENTCER
50.32
|54.06
|601.55
|1.75
|0.5
|72.53
|22.86
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Executive Chairman
Shishir Kumar Bajoria
Independent Director
DURAISWAMY GUNASEELA RAJAN
Independent Director
D K Banerji
Independent Director
Sudhamoy Khasnobis
Managing Director
James Leacock McIntosh
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
MANSI DAMANI
Executive Director
Rajesh Agarwal
Independent Director
G Swarup
Independent Director
A Gupta
Whole Time Director & CEO
Arasu Shanmugam
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by IFGL Refractories Ltd
Summary
IFGL Refractories Limited (Formerly IFGL Exports Limited) was incorporated on November 22, 1989. The Company name was changed from IFGL Exports Limited to IFGL Refractories Limited effective on October 25, 2017 on account of merger. The Company is primarily engaged in the manufacturing, trading and selling of Refractory items and its related equipment and accessories used in Steel plants. It provides services in relation to refractory goods. Manufacturing facilities of the Company are located in Kandla Special Economic Zone (SEZ), Gujarat, Kalunga Industrial Estate near Rourkela, Odisha and Industrial Park APIIC De-Notified Area, Atchutapuram, Visakhapatnam District, Andhra Pradesh.The Company has Operating Subsidiaries in Asia (China), in Europe (Germany and United Kingdom) and in North America (USA).The Company caters to both Domestic and International markets.The Slide Gate Refractories Plant was started in the year 1984. Indo Flogates was a joint venture with Flogates Ltd, UK and an exclusive Indian Licensee of Flocon Slide Gate Systems, developed by US Steel Corporation through their wholly-owned subsidiary USS Engineers and Consultants Inc. This plant now manufacturers Slide Gate Systems and Refractories with the latest know-how from Krosaki Harima Corporation, Japan, a subsidiary of Nippon Steel Corporation.The Continuous Casting Refractories Plant set up in technical collaboration with Krosaki Harima Corporation, Japan (then known as Harima Ceramics Corporation) start
Read More
The IFGL Refractories Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹451.25 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of IFGL Refractories Ltd is ₹1626.27 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of IFGL Refractories Ltd is 34.09 and 2.44 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a IFGL Refractories Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of IFGL Refractories Ltd is ₹422 and ₹848.55 as of 06 Jan ‘25
IFGL Refractories Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 25.01%, 3 Years at 13.27%, 1 Year at -42.05%, 6 Month at -30.64%, 3 Month at -23.66% and 1 Month at -8.36%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.