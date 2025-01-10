IFGL Refractories Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
36.04
36.04
36.04
36.04
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
625.93
586.25
550.27
523.07
Net Worth
661.97
622.29
586.31
559.11
Minority Interest
Debt
118.81
114.97
86.15
45.65
Deferred Tax Liability Net
26.25
36.86
43.27
49.73
Total Liabilities
807.03
774.12
715.73
654.49
Fixed Assets
332.82
279.16
248.63
245.02
Intangible Assets
Investments
182.7
188.6
191.06
184.09
Deferred Tax Asset Net
11.06
2.4
9.14
15.93
Networking Capital
278.38
302.69
257.98
166.02
Inventories
171.71
172.24
169.7
100.52
Inventory Days
56.52
Sundry Debtors
190.34
199.97
180.18
156.72
Debtor Days
88.12
Other Current Assets
37.86
32.09
34.51
21.91
Sundry Creditors
-97.44
-83.27
-110.21
-86.72
Creditor Days
48.76
Other Current Liabilities
-24.09
-18.34
-16.2
-26.41
Cash
2.06
1.27
8.91
43.43
Total Assets
807.02
774.12
715.72
654.49
