IFGL Refractories Ltd Quarterly Results

|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2024
|Jun-2024
|Mar-2024
|Dec-2023
|Sept-2023
Gross Sales
411.12
414.54
393.94
366.18
455.52
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
411.12
414.54
393.94
366.18
455.52
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
3.91
6.93
7.22
4.16
3.94
Total Income
415.03
421.47
401.16
370.34
459.46
Total Expenditure
378.51
368.44
359.16
370.36
387.74
PBIDT
36.52
53.03
42
-0.02
71.72
Interest
3.44
2.62
3.35
2.72
2.43
PBDT
33.08
50.41
38.65
-2.74
69.29
Depreciation
17.7
17.08
17.45
15.7
15.51
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
3.64
6.65
10.77
-5.12
17.7
Deferred Tax
-0.34
2.03
-2.11
-14.84
-1.92
Reported Profit After Tax
12.08
24.65
12.54
1.52
38
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
12.08
24.65
12.54
1.52
38
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
12.08
24.65
12.54
1.52
38
EPS (Unit Curr.)
3.35
6.84
3.48
0.42
10.55
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
36.04
36.04
36.04
36.04
36.04
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
8.88
12.79
10.66
0
15.74
PBDTM(%)
8.04
12.16
9.81
-0.74
15.21
PATM(%)
2.93
5.94
3.18
0.41
8.34
