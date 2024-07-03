iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

IFGL Refractories Ltd Quarterly Results

448.4
(-0.63%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:31:15 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Sept-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023Sept-2023

Gross Sales

411.12

414.54

393.94

366.18

455.52

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

411.12

414.54

393.94

366.18

455.52

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

3.91

6.93

7.22

4.16

3.94

Total Income

415.03

421.47

401.16

370.34

459.46

Total Expenditure

378.51

368.44

359.16

370.36

387.74

PBIDT

36.52

53.03

42

-0.02

71.72

Interest

3.44

2.62

3.35

2.72

2.43

PBDT

33.08

50.41

38.65

-2.74

69.29

Depreciation

17.7

17.08

17.45

15.7

15.51

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

3.64

6.65

10.77

-5.12

17.7

Deferred Tax

-0.34

2.03

-2.11

-14.84

-1.92

Reported Profit After Tax

12.08

24.65

12.54

1.52

38

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

12.08

24.65

12.54

1.52

38

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

12.08

24.65

12.54

1.52

38

EPS (Unit Curr.)

3.35

6.84

3.48

0.42

10.55

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

36.04

36.04

36.04

36.04

36.04

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

8.88

12.79

10.66

0

15.74

PBDTM(%)

8.04

12.16

9.81

-0.74

15.21

PATM(%)

2.93

5.94

3.18

0.41

8.34

IFGL Refractori.: Related NEWS

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR IFGL Refractories Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.