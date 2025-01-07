iifl-logo-icon 1


IFGL Refractories Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

448.4
(-0.63%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:31:15 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

649.07

498.61

443.28

371.86

yoy growth (%)

30.17

12.48

19.2

699.23

Raw materials

-303.96

-256.17

-229.77

-184.29

As % of sales

46.83

51.37

51.83

49.55

Employee costs

-51.76

-44.25

-39.35

-38.05

As % of sales

7.97

8.87

8.87

10.23

Other costs

-157.16

-128.17

-100.62

-98.85

As % of sales (Other Cost)

24.21

25.7

22.69

26.58

Operating profit

136.17

70.01

73.52

50.66

OPM

20.98

14.04

16.58

13.62

Depreciation

-39.28

-39.36

-37.97

-37.01

Interest expense

-2.35

-2.96

-3.57

-3.93

Other income

6.76

8.07

1.94

2.85

Profit before tax

101.3

35.76

33.93

12.56

Taxes

-56.46

-6.03

-11.35

5.59

Tax rate

-55.74

-16.86

-33.45

44.56

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

44.83

29.73

22.57

18.16

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

44.83

29.73

22.57

18.16

yoy growth (%)

50.78

31.68

24.31

177.19

NPM

6.9

5.96

5.09

4.88



IIFL Customer Care Number
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
Download The App Now

Follow us on

