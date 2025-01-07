Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
649.07
498.61
443.28
371.86
yoy growth (%)
30.17
12.48
19.2
699.23
Raw materials
-303.96
-256.17
-229.77
-184.29
As % of sales
46.83
51.37
51.83
49.55
Employee costs
-51.76
-44.25
-39.35
-38.05
As % of sales
7.97
8.87
8.87
10.23
Other costs
-157.16
-128.17
-100.62
-98.85
As % of sales (Other Cost)
24.21
25.7
22.69
26.58
Operating profit
136.17
70.01
73.52
50.66
OPM
20.98
14.04
16.58
13.62
Depreciation
-39.28
-39.36
-37.97
-37.01
Interest expense
-2.35
-2.96
-3.57
-3.93
Other income
6.76
8.07
1.94
2.85
Profit before tax
101.3
35.76
33.93
12.56
Taxes
-56.46
-6.03
-11.35
5.59
Tax rate
-55.74
-16.86
-33.45
44.56
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
44.83
29.73
22.57
18.16
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
44.83
29.73
22.57
18.16
yoy growth (%)
50.78
31.68
24.31
177.19
NPM
6.9
5.96
5.09
4.88
