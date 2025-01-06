IFGL Refractories Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
101.3
35.76
33.93
12.56
Depreciation
-39.28
-39.36
-37.97
-37.01
Tax paid
-56.46
-6.03
-11.35
5.59
Working capital
64.09
-67.34
58.62
127.37
Other operating items
Operating
69.63
-76.97
43.22
108.52
Capital expenditure
4.65
43.77
4.7
379.97
Free cash flow
74.28
-33.2
47.93
488.49
Equity raised
956.2
901.32
876.57
485.74
Investing
34.11
80.5
0.81
68.67
Financing
23.3
-43.7
29.68
47.67
Dividends paid
0
0
7.2
7.2
Net in cash
1,087.9
904.92
962.21
1,097.78
