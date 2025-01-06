iifl-logo-icon 1
IFGL Refractories Ltd Cash Flow Statement

451.25
(-1.21%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:12 PM

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

101.3

35.76

33.93

12.56

Depreciation

-39.28

-39.36

-37.97

-37.01

Tax paid

-56.46

-6.03

-11.35

5.59

Working capital

64.09

-67.34

58.62

127.37

Other operating items

Operating

69.63

-76.97

43.22

108.52

Capital expenditure

4.65

43.77

4.7

379.97

Free cash flow

74.28

-33.2

47.93

488.49

Equity raised

956.2

901.32

876.57

485.74

Investing

34.11

80.5

0.81

68.67

Financing

23.3

-43.7

29.68

47.67

Dividends paid

0

0

7.2

7.2

Net in cash

1,087.9

904.92

962.21

1,097.78

