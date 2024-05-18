TO THE MEMBERS OF IFGL REFRACTORIES LIMITED

Report on the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

Opinion

We have audited the accompanying Standalone Financial Statements of IFGL Refractories Limited ("the Company"), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at March 31,2024, the Statement of Profit and Loss, including the Statement of Other Comprehensive Income, the Cash Flow Statement and the Statement of Changes in Equity for the year then ended, and Notes to the Standalone Financial Statements, including a Summary of Material Accounting Policies and other explanatory information.

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid Standalone Financial Statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013, as amended ("the Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31,2024, its Profit including Other Comprehensive Income, its Cash Flows and the Changes in Equity for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs), as specified under Section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements Section of our Report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the Financial Statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Standalone Financial Statements.

Emphasis of Matter

We draw attention to :

a) Note 38 to the Standalone Financial Statements, relating to amalgamation of the erstwhile IFGL Refractories Limited with the Company (the amalgamated entity was thereafter renamed as IFGL Refractories Limited) with effect from April 01, 2016 following Scheme of Amalgamation approved by the Honble National Company Law Tribunal, Kolkata Bench, vide its Order dated August 03, 2017, under the provisions of Sections 230 and 232 of the Companies Act, 2013 (the "Scheme"). Pursuant to the Scheme, the aforesaid Business Combination was recognized under the Purchase Method as defined under Accounting Standard (AS) 14, Accounting for Amalgamations and Goodwill arising on such amalgamation aggregating 26,699.46 lakhs had been recognized. Based on Managements Assessment, such Goodwill is being amortized over a period of ten years with a charge of 2,669.95 lakhs per year. As per Indian Accounting Standard (Ind AS) 103, Business Combinations, the aforesaid amalgamation had to be recognized under Pooling of Interest Method since these were entities under common control.

b) Note 33(b) to the Standalone Financial Statements regarding Companys position to continue to determine its Income Tax Obligations based on provisions of the Income Tax Act, 1961 that were applicable prior to the introduction of the Explanation to Section 10AA(1) of the Income Tax Act, 1961 with effect from Assessment Years beginning April 01,2018. The Company has filed an Appeal before Division Bench of the Honble High Court at Calcutta. Pending decision by Division Bench of Honble High Court, uncertainty exists as regards underlying tax amount in respect of the amount which has been mentioned in the said Note.

Our opinion is not modified in respect of above matters.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements for the Financial Year ended March 31, 2024. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. For each matter below, our description of how our audit addressed the matter is provided in that context.

We have determined the matters described below to be the key audit matters to be communicated in our Report. We have fulfilled the responsibilities described in the Auditors responsibilities for the audit of the Standalone Financial Statements Section of our Report, including in relation to these matters. Accordingly, our audit included the performance of procedures designed to respond to our assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the Standalone Financial Statements. The results of our audit procedures, including the procedures performed to address the matters below, provide the basis for our audit opinion on the accompanying Standalone Financial Statements.

Key Audit Matters How our Audit addressed the Key Audit Matter Revenue Recognition (as described in Note 2.12 and 24 of the Standalone Financial Statements) Revenue is recognized when the Company satisfies performance obligation by transferring promised goods and services to the customer. Performance obligations are satisfied at a point of time. For the year ended March 31, 2024, the Companys Statement of Profit and Loss included Revenues from operations of 89,302.97 lakhs. The variety of contractual terms, including the timing of control transfer and delivery specifications, create complexity and judgement in determining timing of revenue recognition. Our audit procedures included the following : a. Evaluated the Companys revenue recognition policy to ensure compliance with the requirements of Ind AS 115 Revenue from Contracts with Customers. b. Obtained an understanding of the revenue process and assessed the design and tested the operating effectiveness of Internal Controls related to timing of Revenue Recognition. We have considered this as a key audit matter on account of judgement involved in determining the timing of revenue of recognition. c. Tested on sample basis the sales transactions including adjustments to sales price made pre and post-year end and tested their underlying documents to assess that revenue is recognized in the proper period and in accordance with the Companys revenue recognition policy. d. Assessed the adequacy of relevant disclosures made in respect of revenue in the Standalone Financial Statements.

Other Information

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Directors cum Management Discussion and Analysis Report, but does not include the Standalone Financial Statements and our Auditors Report thereon.

Our opinion on the Standalone Financial Statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether such other information is materially inconsistent with the Financial Statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated. If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Responsibilities of Management for the Standalone Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in Section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these Standalone Financial Statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance including Other Comprehensive Income, Cash Flows and Changes in Equity of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS) specified under Section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate Internal Financial Controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the Standalone Financial Statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the Standalone Financial Statements, Management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless Management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

Those Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the Standalone Financial Statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an Auditors Report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these Standalone Financial Statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also :

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the Standalone Financial Statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of Internal Control.

• Obtain an understanding of Internal Control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under Section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate Internal Financial Controls with reference to Financial Statements in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by Management.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of Managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our Auditors Report to the related disclosures in the Financial Statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our Auditors Report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the Standalone Financial Statements, including the disclosures, and whether the Standalone Financial Statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in Internal Control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the Standalone Financial Statements for the Financial Year ended March 31,2024 and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our Auditors Report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our Report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order"), issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of Section 143 of the Act, we give in the "Annexure 1" a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order.

2. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, we report, to the extent applicable, that :

(a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit;

(b) In our opinion, proper Books of Account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books except for the matters stated in the paragraph i(vi) below on reporting under Rule 11(g);

(c) The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss including the Statement of Other Comprehensive Income, the Cash Flow Statement and Statement of Changes in Equity dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the Books of Account;

(d) In our opinion, the aforesaid Standalone Financial Statements comply with the Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended;

(e) On the basis of the written representations received from the Directors as on March 31,2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the Directors is disqualified as on March 31, 2024 from being appointed as a Director in terms of Section 164 (2) of the Act;

(f) The modification relating to the maintenance of accounts and other matters connected therewith are as stated in the paragraph 2(b) above on reporting under Section 143(3)(b) and paragraph i(vi) below on reporting under Rule 11(g).

(g) With respect to the adequacy of the Internal Financial Controls with reference to these Standalone Financial Statements and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure 2" to this Report;

(h) In our opinion, the managerial remuneration for the year ended March 31,2024 has been paid/provided by the Company to its Directors in accordance with the provisions of Section 197 read with Schedule V to the Act;

(i) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, as amended in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us :

i. The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial position in its Standalone Financial Statements - Refer Note 33 to the Standalone Financial Statements;

ii. The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses;

iii. There has been no delay in transferring amounts, required to be transferred, to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company;

iv. a) The Management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, other than as disclosed in the

Note 43(iv) to the Standalone Financial Statements, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from Borrowed Funds or Share Premium or any Other Sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other person(s) or entity(ies), including Foreign Entities ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

b) The Management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, other than as disclosed in the Note 43(v) to the Standalone Financial Statements, no funds have been received by the Company from any person(s) or entity(ies), including Foreign Entities ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries; and

c) Based on such audit procedures performed that have been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations provided by Management under sub-clause (a) and (b) contain any material misstatement.

v. The Final Dividend for the previous year declared and paid by the Company during the year is in accordance with Section 123 of the Act to the extent it applies to payment of Dividend.

As disclosed in Note 16.1 to the Standalone Financial Statements for the year, the Board of Directors of the Company have proposed Final Dividend for the year which is subject to the approval of the members at the ensuing Annual General Meeting. The Dividend declared is in accordance with Section 123 of the Act to the extent it applies to declaration of Dividend.

vi. Based on our examination which included test checks, the Company has used accounting software for maintaining its Books of Account which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log facility) and the same has operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the software except that, audit trail feature is not enabled for certain changes made using privileged/administrative access rights in SAP Application as described in Note 41 to the Standalone Financial Statements. Further, during the course of our audit we did not come across any instance of audit trail feature being tampered with in respect of SAP application. Further due to non-enablement of audit trail feature in "SARAL" Payroll Software, we are unable to comment about operation/tampering of audit trail feature in such accounting software as described in Note 41 to the Standalone Financial Statements.

Kolkata May 18, 2024

For S.R. Batliboi & Co. LLP

Chartered Accountants ICAI Firm Registration Number : 301003E/E300005 per Sanjay Kumar Agarwal

Partner

Membership Number : 060352 UDIN : 24060352BKFTFR7963

ANNEXURE 1 REFERRED TO IN PARAGRAPH 1 UNDER THE HEADING "REPORT ON OTHER LEGAL AND REGULATORY REQUIREMENTS" OF OUR REPORT OF EVEN DATE

Re : IFGL Refractories Limited ("the Company")

In terms of the information and explanations sought by us and given by the Company and the Books of Account and records examined by us in the normal course of audit and to the best of our knowledge and belief, we state that :

(i) (a) (A) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of

Property, Plant and Equipment.

(B) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars of Intangibles Assets.

(b) The Company has a program of physical verification of Property, Plant and Equipment to cover all the items in a phased manner over a period of three years, which, in our opinion, is reasonable having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its Assets. Pursuant to the program, certain categories of Property, Plant and Equipment, were physically verified by the Management during the year. No material discrepancies were noticed on such verification.

(c) The title deeds of Immovable Properties (other than properties where the Company is the lessee and the lease agreements are duly executed in favour of the lessee) are held in the name of the Company except seven (7) Immovable Properties including properties where the Company is the lessee and the lease deeds are yet to be executed in favour of the Company (details of which are set out in Note 4.2 to the Standalone Financial Statements) as indicated in the below mentioned cases :

Description of Property Gross Carrying Value (Rs. in lakhs) Net Carrying Value (Rs. in lakhs) Held in name of Whether Promoter, Director or their Relative or Employee Period Held from Reason for not being held in the name of Company Leasehold Land 59.45 53.06 Indo Flogates Limited No 28th June 1989 Lease Deeds are in names of erstwhile Companies which were merged with the Company under relevant provisions of the Companies Act, 1956/2013 in terms of approval of the Honorable High Courts of respective States and Honorable National Company Law Tribunal, Kolkata Bench. Application for transfer of Title Deed in name of IFGL Refractories Limited is under process. Leasehold Land 44.81 40.00 Indo Flogates Limited No 16th August 1988 Leasehold Land 42.22 37.68 Indo Flogates Limited No 3rd March 1987 Leasehold Land 75.73 67.59 Indo Flogates Limited No 30th January 1989 Leasehold Land 44.27 39.51 Indo Flogates Limited No 3rd March 1987 Leasehold Land 143.85 128.39 Indo Flogates Limited No 1st February 1992 Leasehold Land 11.77 10.50 Indo Flogates Limited No 20th August 1992

(d) The Company has not revalued its Property, Plant and Equipment (Including Right-of-Use Assets) or Intangible Assets during the year ended March 31, 2024.

(e) There are no proceedings initiated or pending against the Company for holding any Benami Property under the Prohibition of Benami Property Transactions Act, 1988 and rules made thereunder.

(ii) (a) The Inventory has been physically verified by the Management during the year except for Inventories lying with third parties.

In our opinion, the frequency of verification by the Management is reasonable and the coverage and procedure for such verification is appropriate. Inventories lying with third parties have been confirmed by them as at March 31, 2024 and no discrepancies of 10% or more in aggregate for each class of Inventory were noticed from such confirmations. Discrepancies of 10% or more in aggregate for each class of inventory were not noticed on such physical verification of inventories.

(b) As disclosed in Note 20.2 to these Financial Statements, the Company has been sanctioned Working Capital Limits in excess of Rs. five crores in aggregate from Banks during the year on the basis of Security of Current Assets of the Company.

Based on the records examined by us in the normal course of audit of the Financial Statements, the revised quarterly returns/ statements filed by the Company with such banks are in agreement with the unaudited Books of Account of the Company.

The Company does not have sanctioned Working Capital limits in excess of Rs. five crores in aggregate from Financial Institutions during the year on the basis of security of Current Assets of the Company.

(iii) (a) During the year the Company has not provided loans, advances in the nature of loans, stood guarantee or provided security

to companies, firms, limited liability partnerships or any other parties other than as follows :

Loan (Rs. in lakhs) Aggregate amount granted/provided during the year to any other party 60 Balance outstanding as at Balance Sheet date in respect of above cases - Others 10

(b) During the year, the Company has not provided guarantees, provided security and granted loans and advances in the nature of Loans other than as mentioned in (a) above.

The terms and conditions of the said loan is not prejudicial to the Companys interest. Investments made during the year and the terms and conditions of those Investments are not prejudicial to the Companys interest.

(c) In respect of the loan granted/provided as mentioned in (a) above, the schedule of repayment of principal and payment of interest has been stipulated and the repayment or receipts are regular.

(d) In respect of the loan granted/provided as mentioned in (a) above, there is no amount overdue for more than ninety days.

(e) In respect of loan granted/provided as mentioned in (a) above, no amount that had fallen due during the year, had been renewed or extended as fresh loans granted/provided to the party for settlement of the amount that had fallen due.

(f) The Company has not granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans, either repayable on demand or without specifying any terms or period of repayment to Companies, Firms, Limited Liability Partnerships or any other parties. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause 3(iii)(f) of the Order is not applicable to the Company and hence not commented upon.

(iv) Loans, Investments, Guarantees and Security in respect of which provisions of Sections 185 and 186 of the Companies Act, 2013 are applicable have been complied with by the Company.

(v) The Company has neither accepted any Deposits from the Public nor accepted any amounts which are deemed to be deposits within the meaning of Sections 73 to 76 of the Companies Act and the Rules made thereunder, to the extent applicable. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause 3(v) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(vi) We have broadly reviewed the Books of Account maintained by the Company pursuant to the Rules made by the Central Government for the maintenance of Cost Records under Section 148(1) of the Companies Act, 2013, related to the manufacture of Companys products, and are of the opinion that prima facie, the specified accounts and records have been made and maintained. We have not, however, made a detailed examination of the same.

(vii) (a) Undisputed Statutory Dues including Goods and Services Tax, Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance, Income-Tax, Duty

of Custom, Cess and Other Material Statutory Dues applicable to the Company have generally been regularly deposited with the appropriate authorities though there has been a slight delay in a few cases. During the year, the Company did not have any dues towards Sales-Tax, Service Tax, Duty of Excise and Value Added Tax.

According to the Information and Explanations given to us and based on audit procedures performed by us, no undisputed amounts payable in respect of these statutory dues were outstanding, at the year end, for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

(b) The dues of Goods and Services Tax, Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance, Income-Tax, Sales-Tax, Service Tax, Duty of Custom, Duty Of Excise, Value Added Tax, Cess and other material Statutory Dues have not been deposited on account of any dispute, are as follows:

Name of the Statute Nature of Dues Amount (Rs. in lakhs) * Period to which the amount relates Forum where dispute is pending Central Sales Tax,1956 Sales Tax 1.14 1995-96 Sales Tax Tribunal 1.57 1997-98, 2003-04 and 2014-15 Additional Commissioner of Sales Tax 4.21 2010-11 Joint Commissioner of Sales Tax Orrisa Sales Tax Act, 1947 Sales Tax 0.11 1999-2000 Honble High Court, Odisha Finance Act, 1994 Service Tax 1.54 2006-07 Joint Commissioner, Central Excise, Customs & Service Tax Goods and Services Tax Act, 2017 Goods and Services Tax 0.52 2019-20 Commissioner (Appeals) Income Tax Act, 1961 Income Tax 1,209.36 Assessment Year 2013-14, 2016-17 to 2023-24 CIT (Appeals) 3,044.54 Assessment Year 2018-19 and 2019-20 Assistant Commissioner of Income Tax

* Net of amounts deposited on account of dispute

(viii) During the year ended March 31, 2024, the Company has not surrendered or disclosed any transaction, previously unrecorded in the Books of Account, in the Tax Assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 as Income. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause 3(viii) of the Order is not applicable to the Company and hence not commented upon.

(ix) (a) During the year, the Company has not defaulted in repayment of Loans or Other Borrowings or in the payment of Interest

thereon to any lender.

(b) Based on information, explanation and management representations provided to us, the Company has not been declared wilful defaulter by any Bank or Financial Institution or Government or any Government Authority.

(c) Based on overall examination of the Balance Sheet as at March 31,2024, term loans were applied for the purpose for which the loans were obtained.

(d) On an overall examination of the Financial Statements of the Company, no funds raised on short-term basis have been used for long-term purposes by the Company.

(e) On an overall examination of the Financial Statements of the Company, the Company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its Subsidiaries. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause (ix)(e) of the Order is not applicable to the Company and hence not commented upon. The Company does not have any Associate or Joint Venture.

(f) The Company has not raised loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its Subsidiaries. Hence, the requirement to report on clause (ix)(f) of the Order is not applicable to the Company and hence not commented upon. The Company does not have any Associate or Joint Venture.

(x) (a) The Company has not raised any money during the year by way Initial Public Offer/Further Public Offer (including Debt

Instruments) and hence, the requirement to report on clause 3(x)(a) of the Order is not applicable to the Company and hence not commented upon.

(b) The Company has not made any Preferential Allotment or Private Placement of Shares/Fully or partially or optionally convertible debentures during the year. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause 3(x)(b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company and hence not commented upon.

(xi) (a) No fraud by the Company or no material fraud on the Company has been noticed or reported during the year.

(b) During the year, no report under sub-section (12) of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 has been filed by Cost Auditor/ Secretarial Auditor or by us in Form ADT - 4 as prescribed under Rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government.

(c) As represented to us by the Management, there are no whistle blower complaints received by the Company during the year.

(xii) The Company is not a Nidhi Company as per the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause 3(xii)(a), (b) and (c) of the Order is not applicable to the Company and hence not commented upon.

(xiii) Transactions with the Related Parties are in compliance with provisions of Sections 177 and 188 of Companies Act, 2013 where applicable and the details have been disclosed in the notes to the Standalone Financial Statements, as required by the applicable Accounting Standards.

(xiv) (a) The Company has an Internal Audit System commensurate with the size and nature of its business.

(b) The Internal Audit Reports of the Company issued till the date of the Audit Report, for the year under audit have been considered by us.

(xv) The Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with Directors or persons connected with its Directors. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause 3(xv) of the Order is not applicable to the Company and hence not commented upon.

(xvi) (a) The provisions of Section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934 (2 of 1934) are not applicable to the Company. Accordingly,

the requirement to report on clause (xvi)(a) of the Order is not applicable to the Company and hence not commented upon.

(b) According to information, explanation and Management representations provided to us and based on our examination of the books of account to the extent considered necessary for our audit, the Company is not engaged in any Non-Banking Financial or Housing Finance activities. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause (xvi)(b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company and hence not commented upon.

(c) The Company is not a Core Investment Company as defined in the regulations made by Reserve Bank of India. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause 3(xvi)(c) of the Order is not applicable to the Company and hence not commented upon.

(d) According to information, explanation and management representations provided to us, there is no Core Investment Company as a part of the Group. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause 3(xvi)(d) of the Order is not applicable to the Company and hence not commented upon.

(xvii) The Company has not incurred cash losses in the Current Financial Year and in the immediately Preceding Financial Year.

(xviii) There has been no resignation of the Statutory Auditors during the year. Accordingly requirement to report on Clause 3(xviii) of the Order is not applicable to the Company and hence not commented upon.

(xix) On the basis of the Financial Ratios disclosed in Note 42 to the Financial Statements, ageing and expected dates of realization of Financial Assets and payment of Financial Liabilities, Other Information accompanying the Financial Statements, our knowledge of the Board of Directors and Managements plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the Audit Report that Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of Balance Sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the Balance Sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the Balance Sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

(xx) (a) In respect of other than ongoing projects, there are no unspent amounts that are required to be transferred to a fund specified

in Schedule VII of the Companies Act (the Act), in compliance with second proviso to sub section 5 of Section 135 of the Act. This matter has been disclosed in Note 31.2 to the Financial Statements.

(b) All amounts that are unspent under section (5) of Section 135 of Companies Act, pursuant to any ongoing project, has been transferred to special account in compliance with provisions of sub section (6) of Section 135 of the said Act. This matter has been disclosed in Note 31.2 to the Financial Statements.

Kolkata For S.R. Batliboi & Co. LLP Chartered Accountants ICAI Firm Registration Number : 301003E/E300005 per Sanjay Kumar Agarwal Partner Membership Number : 060352 May 18, 2024 UDIN : 24060352BKFTFR7963

ANNEXURE 2 TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT OF EVEN DATE ON THE STANDALONE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS OF IFGL REFRACTORIES LIMITED

Report on the Internal Financial Controls under clause (i) of sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

We have audited the Internal Financial Controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements of IFGL Refractories Limited ("the Company") as of March 31,2024 in conjunction with our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys Management is responsible for establishing and maintaining Internal Financial Controls based on the Internal Control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of Internal Control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India ("ICAI"). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to the Companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys Internal Financial controls with reference to these Standalone Financial Statements based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") and the Standards on Auditing, as specified under Section 143(10) of the Act, to the extent applicable to an audit of Internal Financial Controls, both issued by ICAI. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate Internal Financial Controls with reference to these Standalone Financial Statements was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the Internal Financial Controls with reference to these Standalone Financial Statements and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of Internal Financial Controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements included obtaining an understanding of Internal Financial Controls with reference to these Standalone Financial Statements, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of Internal Control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgement, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the Financial Statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys Internal Financial Controls with reference to these Standalone Financial Statements.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls with reference to these Standalone Financial Statements

A Companys Internal Financial Controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of Financial Statements for external purposes in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles. A Companys Internal Financial Controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of Financial Statements in accordance with Generally Accepted accounting Principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorisations of Management and Directors of the Company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorised acquisition, use, or disposition of the Companys assets that could have a material effect on the Financial Statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements

Because of the inherent limitations of Internal Financial Controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the Internal Financial Controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements to

future periods are subject to the risk that the Internal Financial Control with reference to Standalone Financial Statements may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, adequate Internal Financial Controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements and such Internal Financial Controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements were operating effectively as at March 31, 2024, based on the Internal Control over Financial Reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of Internal Control stated in the Guidance Note issued by the ICAI.