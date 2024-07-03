IFGL Refractories Ltd Summary

IFGL Refractories Limited (Formerly IFGL Exports Limited) was incorporated on November 22, 1989. The Company name was changed from IFGL Exports Limited to IFGL Refractories Limited effective on October 25, 2017 on account of merger. The Company is primarily engaged in the manufacturing, trading and selling of Refractory items and its related equipment and accessories used in Steel plants. It provides services in relation to refractory goods. Manufacturing facilities of the Company are located in Kandla Special Economic Zone (SEZ), Gujarat, Kalunga Industrial Estate near Rourkela, Odisha and Industrial Park APIIC De-Notified Area, Atchutapuram, Visakhapatnam District, Andhra Pradesh.The Company has Operating Subsidiaries in Asia (China), in Europe (Germany and United Kingdom) and in North America (USA).The Company caters to both Domestic and International markets.The Slide Gate Refractories Plant was started in the year 1984. Indo Flogates was a joint venture with Flogates Ltd, UK and an exclusive Indian Licensee of Flocon Slide Gate Systems, developed by US Steel Corporation through their wholly-owned subsidiary USS Engineers and Consultants Inc. This plant now manufacturers Slide Gate Systems and Refractories with the latest know-how from Krosaki Harima Corporation, Japan, a subsidiary of Nippon Steel Corporation.The Continuous Casting Refractories Plant set up in technical collaboration with Krosaki Harima Corporation, Japan (then known as Harima Ceramics Corporation) started production in 1993 manufacturing Isostatically Pressed Continuous Casting Refractories and Magnesia Carbon Tap Hole Sleeves. The Company operates the Quality Management System which complies with the requirements of BS EN ISO 9001:2008 and ISO 14001:2004.The Company acquired Monocon Group in September, 2005, with production facilities for Tundish Spraying Mass, Refractory Darts, Monolithic Lances, Robotics for EAF, Ladle and Tundish lining maintenance and Monolithics for EAF, Ladle and Tundish. In December 2006, Monocon Group acquired Goricon Metallurgical Services Ltd, Wales (UK) and Goricon LLC, Ohio (USA) engaged in manufacture of Darts, Lances, Ladle Powders etc used by the Steel Industry.In July 2008, Hoffman Group was acquired with manufacturing facilities for Foundry Ceramics - Casting Filters, Feeders, SiC Chill Plates, Pouring System and Monoblock Stopper, High Grade fire proof refractory shapes, Drawing tools and Tread Guides.In September 2010, the Company acquired EI Ceramics LLC and CUSC International Limited (CUSC), both Cincinnati, Ohio based companies engaged in manufacture of Isostatically Pressed Continuous Casting Refractories.The erstwhile IFGL Refractories Limited was merged with the Holding Company in 2016-17, through the Scheme of Amalgamation and made effective from August 5, 2017. In accordance with the aforesaid Scheme, the Share swap ratio was 1:1 i.e. for 1 Equity Share held in erstwhile IFGL Refractories Limited, the Company issued and allotted 1 Equity Share of the face value of Rs 10/- each fully paid up. Pursuant to approved share swap ratio, and the Scheme of Amalgamation, the Company issued and allotted on September 18, 2017, 34,610,472 Equity Shares of Rs 10/- each (with a premium of Rs 120 per share) to the Shareholders of erstwhile IFGL Refractories Limited. The Companys UK Step Down Subsidiary, Monocon International Refractories Limited acquired 100% shareholding of Sheffield Refractories Ltd (SRL), and became the Wholly owned subsidiary effective on February 24, 2023. The Company marked a notablemilestone with the commissioning of the LSG90 system at JSPL Angul Phase-2, making a smooth initiation of the casting process in 2024. It launched new product lines for RH Degasser Snorkel, EAF Deltas, Magnesia Carbon Bricks, Casting Flux, Tube Changer Mechanism, Ladle Slide Gates etc. The new manufacturing facility was set up at Kalunga in Odisha in 2024. It commenced new business vertical in the non-ferrous refractory market brings new products for customers in sectors like cement, glass, coke, lime and coal gasification. The Companys Visakhapatnam Unit marked an important milestone by dispatching their first Snorkel sets to JSPL Limited, Raigarh, completing 61 heats in 2024.