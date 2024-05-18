As per letter dated 18.05.2024 attached . Pursuant to Regulation 30 and 34(1) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirement) Regulations, 2015, please find enclosed herewith soft copy of Companys Annual Report for Financial Year 2023-24 along with Notice relating to 17th Annual General Meeting of the Shareholders (AGM Notice) to be held on Wednesday, 31st July, 2024 at 11 AM through Video Conferencing/Other Audio Visual Means. The Annual Report along with Notice of AGM are in the process of being sent today, i.e., 6th July, 2024 by email to all members whose Email IDs are registered with the Company/Depository Participants for communication purposes, all in compliance of relevant Circulars of Ministry of Corporate Affairs. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 06/07/2024) Summary of Proceedings of the 17th Annual General Meeting. Detailed in letter dated 31.07.2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 31/07/2024)