Board Meeting 9 Nov 2024 1 Nov 2024

IFGL Refractories Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve unaudited financial results both on standalone and consolidated basis for quarter/six months ended on 30th September 2024 The Board of Directors of the Company in their meeting held to-day have approved and taken on record unaudited financial results, both on stand alone and consolidated basis, for quarter and six months ended on 30th September, 2024. Notice is hereby given that following recommendation of Nomination and Remuneration Committee and Audit Committee of the Company, in their meeting held to-day, 9th November, 2024, the Board of Directors of the Company in their meeting also held to-day have appointed Mr Amit Agarwal, hitherto designated as Vice President Finance and Accounts as Chief Financial Officer and hence, that will be his designation henceforth. In continuation to disclosures made on 11th July, 2023 and 27th September, 2024, please be informed that the Board of Directors of the Company in their meeting held to-day to-day, 9th November, 2024, have decided to set up facility for manufacturing of DBM Bricks instead of Continuous Casting Refractories, at recently allotted plot of land measuring an area of Ac. 16.40 in Village: Goudaput under Khordha Tahasil in the District of Khurdha, Odisha by IDCO. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 09.11.2024)

Board Meeting 10 Oct 2024 10 Oct 2024

Please be informed that in the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company held to-day i.e 10th October 2024, it was resolved that the Company do enter a Joint Venture Agreement in agreed form with Marvels International Group Co Ltd of Seychelles and Marvel Refractories (Anshan) Company Limited of P R China to set up a Joint Venture Company in India with limited liability for setting up green field facility at capital outlay of about Rs 300 crores for manufacture in India. Further to our disclosure dated 10th October, 2024 w.r.t outcome of Board Meeting held on 10th October, 2024, please be informed that today, i.e 14th October, 2024, the Company has entered into a Joint Venture Agreement with Marvels International Group Co Ltd of Seychelles and Marvel Refractories (Anshan) Company Limited of P R China to set up a Joint Venture Company in India with limited liability. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 14.10.2024)

Board Meeting 10 Aug 2024 26 Jul 2024

IFGL Refractories Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 10/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve unaudited financial results both on standalone and consolidated basis for quarter ended on 30th June 2024. The Board of Directors of the Company in their meeting held to-day have approved and taken on record unaudited financial results, both on stand alone and consolidated basis, for quarter ended on 30th June, 2024. Said unaudited financial results have been subjected to Limited Review by the Companys Statutory Auditors, M/s S R Batliboi & Co. LLP and also reviewed by Companys Audit Committee in their meeting held earlier today. The Board Meeting commenced at 3.30 PM and concluded at 6.00 PM (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 10/08/2024)

Board Meeting 18 May 2024 25 Apr 2024

IFGL Refractories Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 18/05/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Kindly be informed that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Saturday, 18th May, 2024 to inter alia consider and approve audited financial results, both on standalone and consolidated basis, for year ended on 31st March, 2024 and recommend payment of Dividend, if any, for said year. This advance Notice is being sent to you in compliance of Regulation 29 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 and is also being hosted on our Companys Website: www.ifglgroup.com at the link https://ifglgroup.com/investor/announcement As per letter dated 18.05.2024 attached . The Board of Directors resolved to recommend payment of Final Dividend of 70% (Rs 7 per Equity Share of Rs 10 each face value) for FY 2023-24, subject to necessary approvals/permissions including shareholders of the Company at their ensuing Annual General Meeting. Based on recommendation of Nomination and Remuneration Committee of the Company and subject to approval of shareholders at ensuing AGM and such other approvals and/or permissions as may be necessary including that of the Central Government, the Board of Directors unanimously resolved to Re-appoint Mr James Leacock McIntosh (DIN : 09287829) as Managing Director of the Company for a period of 3 (three) years on and from 1st September 2024 to 31st August 2027 both days inclusive. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 18/05/2024)

Board Meeting 13 Mar 2024 13 Mar 2024

All concerned are informed that following recommendation of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee of the Company, the Board of Directors of the Company in their meeting held to-day, 13th March, 2024 have appointed Mr Arasu Shanmugam (DIN: 02316638) as an Additional Director of the Company with immediate effect i.e from 13th March, 2024. Mr Arasu has also been appointed as Whole-time Director (hereon WTD) of the Company for a period of 3 (three) years from 13th March, 2024 on terms and conditions including remuneration agreed upon and has been designated as Director and Chief Executive Officer (India) of the Company. His appointment as WTD is liable to retire by rotation and subject to approval of shareholders, in accordance with applicable provisions of the Companies Act, 2013, Rules and Regulations framed thereunder and SEBI LODR Regulations 2015

Board Meeting 3 Feb 2024 15 Jan 2024