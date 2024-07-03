SectorRefractories
Open₹50.32
Prev. Close₹50.32
Turnover(Lac.)₹31.31
Day's High₹50.64
Day's Low₹47.2
52 Week's High₹72.35
52 Week's Low₹38.75
Book Value₹23.13
Face Value₹1
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)572.23
P/E54.06
EPS0.93
Divi. Yield0.5
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
11.97
11.97
11.97
11.97
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
260.4
246.89
235.72
230.23
Net Worth
272.37
258.86
247.69
242.2
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
302.16
345.84
323.68
218.83
yoy growth (%)
-12.62
6.84
47.91
-23.56
Raw materials
-134.57
-150.07
-138.88
-74.89
As % of sales
44.53
43.39
42.9
34.22
Employee costs
-29.97
-32.56
-26.08
-22.71
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
15.96
27.6
19.33
9.43
Depreciation
-11.1
-10.27
-9.53
-7.96
Tax paid
-4.59
-5.64
-2.33
-2.42
Working capital
-3.19
30.83
18.39
-0.18
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-12.62
6.84
47.91
-23.56
Op profit growth
-27.76
36.69
49.09
-55.69
EBIT growth
-39.88
42.34
82.44
-65.53
Net profit growth
-44.69
20.99
142.36
-70.3
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2011
|Mar-2010
Gross Sales
313.37
302.21
267.55
395.67
343.7
Excise Duty
0
0
0
29.79
21.92
Net Sales
313.37
302.21
267.55
365.89
321.77
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
3.75
2.18
Other Income
7.09
7.88
5.9
0.15
0.17
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
RHI Magnesita India Ltd
RHIM
496.8
|44.05
|10,251.76
|48.79
|0.5
|660.94
|192.75
Vesuvius India Ltd
VESUVIUS
4,605.45
|35.77
|9,360.94
|68.46
|0.28
|443.52
|642.03
Raghav Productivity Enhancers Ltd
RPEL
746.8
|148.6
|3,424.3
|4.67
|0.6
|26.36
|36.43
IFGL Refractories Ltd
IFGLEXPOR
456.8
|34.09
|1,641.59
|13.66
|1.54
|253.62
|186.54
Orient Ceratech Ltd
ORIENTCER
50.32
|54.06
|601.55
|1.75
|0.5
|72.53
|22.86
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir
Hemul Shah
Director (Operation)
Manubhai Rathod
Chairman & Independent Directo
Harish N Motiwalla
Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir
Chaitali Salot
Independent Director
Neeta Shah
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Seema Sharma
Independent Director
Ketan Shrimankar
Managing Director
Manan Chetan Shah
Reports by Orient Ceratech Ltd
Summary
Orient Ceratech Ltd (Formerly known Orient Abrasives Limited) was incorporated on 12 November, 1971. The Company is principally engaged in the business of production and trading of Aluminum Refractories and Monolithics Products, Mining of Bauxite Ores and Generation of Power (including windmill facilities). The Companys manufacturing facilities are located at Porbandar (Gujarat) along with thermal power generation, bauxite mines located at various sites in Gujarat and windmill facilities in the State of Rajasthan and Karnataka.The company has three divisions viz, Abrasive grains division(at Porbandar, Gujarat); Bonded Abrasive division(at Alwar Dist., Rajasthan) and Refractories division(at Alwar Dist. Rajasthan and Salem, TN). The abrasive grains division manufactures calcined bauxite and aluminium oxide which are important raw materials for refractories used by the steel industry. The company has set up a Power plant at Porbandar with an installed capacity to produce 4.2 MW of power for the captive consumption by its abrasive grains division. This power plant was commissioned in August, 1998 and is now operating at full capacity.In 2004-05, the capacity of power division was doubled after commissioning of another imported reconditioned 4.5 MW DG Set at Porbandar.The Company divested its Bonded Abrasives Business w.e.f. October 1, 2006 by selling it to Grindwell Norton Ltd. It set up a thermal power plant of 9 MW capacity at Porbandar in October 2007. During 2009-10 the Comp
The Orient Ceratech Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹47.83 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Orient Ceratech Ltd is ₹572.23 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Orient Ceratech Ltd is 54.06 and 2.20 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Orient Ceratech Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Orient Ceratech Ltd is ₹38.75 and ₹72.35 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Orient Ceratech Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 23.66%, 3 Years at 17.78%, 1 Year at -7.07%, 6 Month at -0.69%, 3 Month at 0.44% and 1 Month at 11.85%.
