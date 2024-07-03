iifl-logo-icon 1
Orient Ceratech Ltd Share Price

47.83
(-4.95%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:03 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open50.32
  • Day's High50.64
  • 52 Wk High72.35
  • Prev. Close50.32
  • Day's Low47.2
  • 52 Wk Low 38.75
  • Turnover (lac)31.31
  • P/E54.06
  • Face Value1
  • Book Value23.13
  • EPS0.93
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)572.23
  • Div. Yield0.5
No Records Found

Orient Ceratech Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Refractories

Open

50.32

Prev. Close

50.32

Turnover(Lac.)

31.31

Day's High

50.64

Day's Low

47.2

52 Week's High

72.35

52 Week's Low

38.75

Book Value

23.13

Face Value

1

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

572.23

P/E

54.06

EPS

0.93

Divi. Yield

0.5

Orient Ceratech Ltd Corporate Action

6 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

16 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 0.25

Record Date: 23 Sep, 2024

arrow

17 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 17 Sep, 2024

arrow

17 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

Orient Ceratech Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Orient Ceratech Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|04:59 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 23.86%

Foreign: 23.86%

Indian: 39.71%

Non-Promoter- 13.23%

Institutions: 13.23%

Non-Institutions: 23.18%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Orient Ceratech Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

11.97

11.97

11.97

11.97

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

260.4

246.89

235.72

230.23

Net Worth

272.37

258.86

247.69

242.2

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

302.16

345.84

323.68

218.83

yoy growth (%)

-12.62

6.84

47.91

-23.56

Raw materials

-134.57

-150.07

-138.88

-74.89

As % of sales

44.53

43.39

42.9

34.22

Employee costs

-29.97

-32.56

-26.08

-22.71

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

15.96

27.6

19.33

9.43

Depreciation

-11.1

-10.27

-9.53

-7.96

Tax paid

-4.59

-5.64

-2.33

-2.42

Working capital

-3.19

30.83

18.39

-0.18

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-12.62

6.84

47.91

-23.56

Op profit growth

-27.76

36.69

49.09

-55.69

EBIT growth

-39.88

42.34

82.44

-65.53

Net profit growth

-44.69

20.99

142.36

-70.3

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2011Mar-2010

Gross Sales

313.37

302.21

267.55

395.67

343.7

Excise Duty

0

0

0

29.79

21.92

Net Sales

313.37

302.21

267.55

365.89

321.77

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

3.75

2.18

Other Income

7.09

7.88

5.9

0.15

0.17

Orient Ceratech Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

RHI Magnesita India Ltd

RHIM

496.8

44.0510,251.7648.790.5660.94192.75

Vesuvius India Ltd

VESUVIUS

4,605.45

35.779,360.9468.460.28443.52642.03

Raghav Productivity Enhancers Ltd

RPEL

746.8

148.63,424.34.670.626.3636.43

IFGL Refractories Ltd

IFGLEXPOR

456.8

34.091,641.5913.661.54253.62186.54

Orient Ceratech Ltd

ORIENTCER

50.32

54.06601.551.750.572.5322.86

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Orient Ceratech Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir

Hemul Shah

Director (Operation)

Manubhai Rathod

Chairman & Independent Directo

Harish N Motiwalla

Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir

Chaitali Salot

Independent Director

Neeta Shah

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Seema Sharma

Independent Director

Ketan Shrimankar

Managing Director

Manan Chetan Shah

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Orient Ceratech Ltd

Summary

Orient Ceratech Ltd (Formerly known Orient Abrasives Limited) was incorporated on 12 November, 1971. The Company is principally engaged in the business of production and trading of Aluminum Refractories and Monolithics Products, Mining of Bauxite Ores and Generation of Power (including windmill facilities). The Companys manufacturing facilities are located at Porbandar (Gujarat) along with thermal power generation, bauxite mines located at various sites in Gujarat and windmill facilities in the State of Rajasthan and Karnataka.The company has three divisions viz, Abrasive grains division(at Porbandar, Gujarat); Bonded Abrasive division(at Alwar Dist., Rajasthan) and Refractories division(at Alwar Dist. Rajasthan and Salem, TN). The abrasive grains division manufactures calcined bauxite and aluminium oxide which are important raw materials for refractories used by the steel industry. The company has set up a Power plant at Porbandar with an installed capacity to produce 4.2 MW of power for the captive consumption by its abrasive grains division. This power plant was commissioned in August, 1998 and is now operating at full capacity.In 2004-05, the capacity of power division was doubled after commissioning of another imported reconditioned 4.5 MW DG Set at Porbandar.The Company divested its Bonded Abrasives Business w.e.f. October 1, 2006 by selling it to Grindwell Norton Ltd. It set up a thermal power plant of 9 MW capacity at Porbandar in October 2007. During 2009-10 the Comp
Company FAQs

What is the Orient Ceratech Ltd share price today?

The Orient Ceratech Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹47.83 today.

What is the Market Cap of Orient Ceratech Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Orient Ceratech Ltd is ₹572.23 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Orient Ceratech Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Orient Ceratech Ltd is 54.06 and 2.20 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Orient Ceratech Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Orient Ceratech Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Orient Ceratech Ltd is ₹38.75 and ₹72.35 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Orient Ceratech Ltd?

Orient Ceratech Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 23.66%, 3 Years at 17.78%, 1 Year at -7.07%, 6 Month at -0.69%, 3 Month at 0.44% and 1 Month at 11.85%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Orient Ceratech Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Orient Ceratech Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 63.58 %
Institutions - 13.23 %
Public - 23.19 %

