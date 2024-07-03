Summary

Orient Ceratech Ltd (Formerly known Orient Abrasives Limited) was incorporated on 12 November, 1971. The Company is principally engaged in the business of production and trading of Aluminum Refractories and Monolithics Products, Mining of Bauxite Ores and Generation of Power (including windmill facilities). The Companys manufacturing facilities are located at Porbandar (Gujarat) along with thermal power generation, bauxite mines located at various sites in Gujarat and windmill facilities in the State of Rajasthan and Karnataka.The company has three divisions viz, Abrasive grains division(at Porbandar, Gujarat); Bonded Abrasive division(at Alwar Dist., Rajasthan) and Refractories division(at Alwar Dist. Rajasthan and Salem, TN). The abrasive grains division manufactures calcined bauxite and aluminium oxide which are important raw materials for refractories used by the steel industry. The company has set up a Power plant at Porbandar with an installed capacity to produce 4.2 MW of power for the captive consumption by its abrasive grains division. This power plant was commissioned in August, 1998 and is now operating at full capacity.In 2004-05, the capacity of power division was doubled after commissioning of another imported reconditioned 4.5 MW DG Set at Porbandar.The Company divested its Bonded Abrasives Business w.e.f. October 1, 2006 by selling it to Grindwell Norton Ltd. It set up a thermal power plant of 9 MW capacity at Porbandar in October 2007. During 2009-10 the Comp

