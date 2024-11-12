iifl-logo-icon 1
Orient Ceratech Ltd Board Meeting

Orient Ceratech CORPORATE ACTIONS

PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting12 Nov 20246 Nov 2024
Orient Ceratech Ltd-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the unaudited Standalone and consolidated Financial Results for the quater and half year ended 30th September 2024. Please find attached Outcome of Board Meeting held on 12/11/2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 12/11/2024)
Board Meeting17 Oct 202417 Oct 2024
Outcome of the Executive Committee Meeting held on 17th October 2024.
Board Meeting14 Aug 20246 Aug 2024
Orient Ceratech Ltd-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Standalone & Consolidated Financial Results for the quarter ended 30th June 2024 and matters incidental thereto. Please find attached outcome of the Board Meeting held on 14th August 2024. (As per BSE Announcement dated on 14/08/2024)
Board Meeting16 May 20249 May 2024
Orient Ceratech Ltd-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 16/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve To consider and approve Audited Standalone & Consolidated Financial Results for the quarter and year ended 31st March 2024 and to consider & recommend dividend if any on the equity shares of the Company for the FY 2023-2024 and the matters incidental thereto. Outcome of the Board Meeting held on 16th May 2024 is attached. Please find enclosed herewith Audited Standalone & Consolidated Financial Results for the quarter & year ended 31st March 2024. The Board recommended a dividend of Re. 0.25/- per equity share (i.e. 25%) for the FY 2023-24, subject to approval of shareholders. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 16.05.2024)
Board Meeting13 Feb 20245 Feb 2024
Orient Ceratech Ltd-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 we hereby inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on Tuesday 13th February 2024 inter-alia to consider and to take on record the Unaudited Standalone & Consolidated Financial Results for the third quarter and nine months ended 31st December 2023 and the matters incidental thereto. Kindly take the same on record. Outcome of Board Meeting held on 13/02/2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 13.02.2024)

Orient Ceratech: Related News

