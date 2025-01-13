Orient Ceratech Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
11.97
11.97
11.97
11.97
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
260.4
246.89
235.72
230.23
Net Worth
272.37
258.86
247.69
242.2
Minority Interest
Debt
57.62
14.67
37.73
30.72
Deferred Tax Liability Net
15.26
18.27
18.34
18.98
Total Liabilities
345.25
291.8
303.76
291.9
Fixed Assets
114.65
100.3
109.9
122.46
Intangible Assets
Investments
5.09
0.09
0.01
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
4.21
6.42
7.46
8.73
Networking Capital
216.25
178.54
180.66
152.87
Inventories
77.89
57.08
59.5
76.81
Inventory Days
92.78
Sundry Debtors
78.94
68.92
75.13
104.33
Debtor Days
126.02
Other Current Assets
114.64
88.05
84.04
28.41
Sundry Creditors
-43.99
-26.4
-26.64
-37.46
Creditor Days
45.24
Other Current Liabilities
-11.23
-9.11
-11.37
-19.22
Cash
5.04
6.45
5.73
7.83
Total Assets
345.24
291.8
303.76
291.89
