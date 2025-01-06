Orient Ceratech Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
15.96
27.6
19.33
9.43
Depreciation
-11.1
-10.27
-9.53
-7.96
Tax paid
-4.59
-5.64
-2.33
-2.42
Working capital
-3.19
30.83
18.39
-0.18
Other operating items
Operating
-2.92
42.5
25.84
-1.14
Capital expenditure
-0.35
-4.89
53.22
3.18
Free cash flow
-3.27
37.6
79.06
2.03
Equity raised
439.41
391.56
347.69
329.48
Investing
0
0
0
0
Financing
-23.29
23.05
19.97
16.77
Dividends paid
0
0
2.99
2.99
Net in cash
412.84
452.21
449.72
351.27
