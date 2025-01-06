iifl-logo-icon 1
Orient Ceratech Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Orient Ceratech FINANCIALS

Cash Flow
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

15.96

27.6

19.33

9.43

Depreciation

-11.1

-10.27

-9.53

-7.96

Tax paid

-4.59

-5.64

-2.33

-2.42

Working capital

-3.19

30.83

18.39

-0.18

Other operating items

Operating

-2.92

42.5

25.84

-1.14

Capital expenditure

-0.35

-4.89

53.22

3.18

Free cash flow

-3.27

37.6

79.06

2.03

Equity raised

439.41

391.56

347.69

329.48

Investing

0

0

0

0

Financing

-23.29

23.05

19.97

16.77

Dividends paid

0

0

2.99

2.99

Net in cash

412.84

452.21

449.72

351.27

