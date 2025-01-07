Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
302.16
345.84
323.68
218.83
yoy growth (%)
-12.62
6.84
47.91
-23.56
Raw materials
-134.57
-150.07
-138.88
-74.89
As % of sales
44.53
43.39
42.9
34.22
Employee costs
-29.97
-32.56
-26.08
-22.71
As % of sales
9.92
9.41
8.05
10.37
Other costs
-106.7
-120.42
-127.4
-100.22
As % of sales (Other Cost)
35.31
34.81
39.36
45.8
Operating profit
30.9
42.78
31.3
20.99
OPM
10.22
12.37
9.67
9.59
Depreciation
-11.1
-10.27
-9.53
-7.96
Interest expense
-5.81
-8.63
-6.12
-4.51
Other income
1.97
3.72
3.68
0.92
Profit before tax
15.96
27.6
19.33
9.43
Taxes
-4.59
-5.64
-2.33
-2.42
Tax rate
-28.78
-20.45
-12.09
-25.68
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
11.36
21.95
16.99
7.01
Exceptional items
0
-1.39
0
0
Net profit
11.36
20.55
16.99
7.01
yoy growth (%)
-44.69
20.99
142.36
-70.3
NPM
3.76
5.94
5.24
3.2
