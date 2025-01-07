iifl-logo-icon 1
Orient Ceratech Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

49.53
(3.55%)
Jan 7, 2025

FINANCIALS

Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

302.16

345.84

323.68

218.83

yoy growth (%)

-12.62

6.84

47.91

-23.56

Raw materials

-134.57

-150.07

-138.88

-74.89

As % of sales

44.53

43.39

42.9

34.22

Employee costs

-29.97

-32.56

-26.08

-22.71

As % of sales

9.92

9.41

8.05

10.37

Other costs

-106.7

-120.42

-127.4

-100.22

As % of sales (Other Cost)

35.31

34.81

39.36

45.8

Operating profit

30.9

42.78

31.3

20.99

OPM

10.22

12.37

9.67

9.59

Depreciation

-11.1

-10.27

-9.53

-7.96

Interest expense

-5.81

-8.63

-6.12

-4.51

Other income

1.97

3.72

3.68

0.92

Profit before tax

15.96

27.6

19.33

9.43

Taxes

-4.59

-5.64

-2.33

-2.42

Tax rate

-28.78

-20.45

-12.09

-25.68

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

11.36

21.95

16.99

7.01

Exceptional items

0

-1.39

0

0

Net profit

11.36

20.55

16.99

7.01

yoy growth (%)

-44.69

20.99

142.36

-70.3

NPM

3.76

5.94

5.24

3.2

