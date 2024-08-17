Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorRefractories
Open₹112.5
Prev. Close₹112.25
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.49
Day's High₹113
Day's Low₹112.5
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹850.58
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)35.44
P/E2.47
EPS45.54
Divi. Yield0.89
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Equity Capital
3.15
3.15
3.15
3.15
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
253.11
169.5
186.96
211.06
Net Worth
256.26
172.65
190.11
214.21
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
218.76
290.58
197.86
178
yoy growth (%)
-24.71
46.86
11.15
10.72
Raw materials
-140.15
-174.53
-114.02
-109.31
As % of sales
64.06
60.06
57.62
61.4
Employee costs
-27.26
-30.05
-26.34
-26.89
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
9.15
21.97
8.06
-5.6
Depreciation
-6.82
-8.16
-7.89
-9.03
Tax paid
-2.01
-4.44
-1.03
2.43
Working capital
-6.5
27.19
-20.35
16.7
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-24.71
46.86
11.15
10.72
Op profit growth
-51.19
128.88
-2,692.48
-104.56
EBIT growth
-50.53
153.74
-306.74
-455.74
Net profit growth
-59.27
149.17
-321.64
1,348.26
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2012
Gross Sales
394.68
450.1
241.42
173.28
119.81
Excise Duty
0
0
0
17.36
8.36
Net Sales
394.68
450.1
241.42
155.92
111.44
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
4.73
6.03
Other Income
2.63
3.38
4.6
0.6
0.31
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
RHI Magnesita India Ltd
RHIM
496.8
|44.05
|10,251.76
|48.79
|0.5
|660.94
|192.75
Vesuvius India Ltd
VESUVIUS
4,605.45
|35.77
|9,360.94
|68.46
|0.28
|443.52
|642.03
Raghav Productivity Enhancers Ltd
RPEL
746.8
|148.6
|3,424.3
|4.67
|0.6
|26.36
|36.43
IFGL Refractories Ltd
IFGLEXPOR
456.8
|34.09
|1,641.59
|13.66
|1.54
|253.62
|186.54
Orient Ceratech Ltd
ORIENTCER
50.32
|54.06
|601.55
|1.75
|0.5
|72.53
|22.86
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Independent Director
Deepak Thombre
Independent Director
C Nagaratnam
Company Secretary
Akansha Jain
Director
Leena Rawal
Managing Director
Sameer Nagpal
Reports by Dalmia Refractories Ltd
Summary
Shri Nataraj Ceramic & Chemical Industries (SNCCIL) was incorporated in 1973 and belongs to the Dalmia group. It is engaged in the refractories business with plants located at Khambalia in Gujarat and Punakulam and Dalmiapuram in Tamilnadu. It has entered into a technical collaboration with A Fleicshmann, Germany. In Mar.94, it expanded the refractory-making capacity of its Khambalia plant to 28,000 tpa. Keeping in view the bleak prospects, most assets of Punakulam works were disposed off at the best possible price except for the land and building. The market for high-aluminium refractories, the main product of the company, is getting more and more competitive. The company is taking steps to upgrade the manufacturing process and also develop new products which will give better performances. It also manufactures stoneware. Shri Nataraj Investment and Shri Chamundeshwari Minerals are subsidiaries of SNCCIL. The company has received the ISO 9002 certification for its Dalmiapuram unit and is the first in the refractory industry to get this certificate.During 1997/98, the ISO 9002 accredition for the quality system with respect to manufacture of all refractory products at its Dalmiapuram Works has been renewed further for a period of three years.The company is planning to introduce high performance refractories for Tunnel Cars in Ceramic Industry.
