Dalmia Refractories Ltd Share Price

112.5
(0.22%)
Jan 29, 2015|12:00:00 AM

Dalmia Refractories Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Refractories

Open

112.5

Prev. Close

112.25

Turnover(Lac.)

0.49

Day's High

113

Day's Low

112.5

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

850.58

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

35.44

P/E

2.47

EPS

45.54

Divi. Yield

0.89

Dalmia Refractories Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|08:22 AM
Sep-2015Jun-2015Mar-2015Sep-2014
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 64.83%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 64.83%

Non-Promoter- 0.03%

Institutions: 0.03%

Non-Institutions: 35.13%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Dalmia Refractories Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Equity Capital

3.15

3.15

3.15

3.15

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

253.11

169.5

186.96

211.06

Net Worth

256.26

172.65

190.11

214.21

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

218.76

290.58

197.86

178

yoy growth (%)

-24.71

46.86

11.15

10.72

Raw materials

-140.15

-174.53

-114.02

-109.31

As % of sales

64.06

60.06

57.62

61.4

Employee costs

-27.26

-30.05

-26.34

-26.89

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

9.15

21.97

8.06

-5.6

Depreciation

-6.82

-8.16

-7.89

-9.03

Tax paid

-2.01

-4.44

-1.03

2.43

Working capital

-6.5

27.19

-20.35

16.7

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-24.71

46.86

11.15

10.72

Op profit growth

-51.19

128.88

-2,692.48

-104.56

EBIT growth

-50.53

153.74

-306.74

-455.74

Net profit growth

-59.27

149.17

-321.64

1,348.26

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2017Mar-2012

Gross Sales

394.68

450.1

241.42

173.28

119.81

Excise Duty

0

0

0

17.36

8.36

Net Sales

394.68

450.1

241.42

155.92

111.44

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

4.73

6.03

Other Income

2.63

3.38

4.6

0.6

0.31

Dalmia Refractories Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

RHI Magnesita India Ltd

RHIM

496.8

44.0510,251.7648.790.5660.94192.75

Vesuvius India Ltd

VESUVIUS

4,605.45

35.779,360.9468.460.28443.52642.03

Raghav Productivity Enhancers Ltd

RPEL

746.8

148.63,424.34.670.626.3636.43

IFGL Refractories Ltd

IFGLEXPOR

456.8

34.091,641.5913.661.54253.62186.54

Orient Ceratech Ltd

ORIENTCER

50.32

54.06601.551.750.572.5322.86

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Dalmia Refractories Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Independent Director

Deepak Thombre

Independent Director

C Nagaratnam

Company Secretary

Akansha Jain

Director

Leena Rawal

Managing Director

Sameer Nagpal

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Dalmia Refractories Ltd

Summary

Shri Nataraj Ceramic & Chemical Industries (SNCCIL) was incorporated in 1973 and belongs to the Dalmia group. It is engaged in the refractories business with plants located at Khambalia in Gujarat and Punakulam and Dalmiapuram in Tamilnadu. It has entered into a technical collaboration with A Fleicshmann, Germany. In Mar.94, it expanded the refractory-making capacity of its Khambalia plant to 28,000 tpa. Keeping in view the bleak prospects, most assets of Punakulam works were disposed off at the best possible price except for the land and building. The market for high-aluminium refractories, the main product of the company, is getting more and more competitive. The company is taking steps to upgrade the manufacturing process and also develop new products which will give better performances. It also manufactures stoneware. Shri Nataraj Investment and Shri Chamundeshwari Minerals are subsidiaries of SNCCIL. The company has received the ISO 9002 certification for its Dalmiapuram unit and is the first in the refractory industry to get this certificate.During 1997/98, the ISO 9002 accredition for the quality system with respect to manufacture of all refractory products at its Dalmiapuram Works has been renewed further for a period of three years.The company is planning to introduce high performance refractories for Tunnel Cars in Ceramic Industry.
