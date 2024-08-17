Summary

Shri Nataraj Ceramic & Chemical Industries (SNCCIL) was incorporated in 1973 and belongs to the Dalmia group. It is engaged in the refractories business with plants located at Khambalia in Gujarat and Punakulam and Dalmiapuram in Tamilnadu. It has entered into a technical collaboration with A Fleicshmann, Germany. In Mar.94, it expanded the refractory-making capacity of its Khambalia plant to 28,000 tpa. Keeping in view the bleak prospects, most assets of Punakulam works were disposed off at the best possible price except for the land and building. The market for high-aluminium refractories, the main product of the company, is getting more and more competitive. The company is taking steps to upgrade the manufacturing process and also develop new products which will give better performances. It also manufactures stoneware. Shri Nataraj Investment and Shri Chamundeshwari Minerals are subsidiaries of SNCCIL. The company has received the ISO 9002 certification for its Dalmiapuram unit and is the first in the refractory industry to get this certificate.During 1997/98, the ISO 9002 accredition for the quality system with respect to manufacture of all refractory products at its Dalmiapuram Works has been renewed further for a period of three years.The company is planning to introduce high performance refractories for Tunnel Cars in Ceramic Industry.

