Dalmia Refractories Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Equity Capital
3.15
3.15
3.15
3.15
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
253.11
169.5
186.96
211.06
Net Worth
256.26
172.65
190.11
214.21
Minority Interest
Debt
23.5
34.83
20.14
25.18
Deferred Tax Liability Net
18.99
18.15
20.81
24.59
Total Liabilities
298.75
225.63
231.06
263.98
Fixed Assets
101.19
104.36
105.69
112.22
Intangible Assets
Investments
151.26
71.03
101.78
105.55
Deferred Tax Asset Net
2.09
0.65
0.85
1.56
Networking Capital
38.4
47.45
16.54
43.39
Inventories
58.29
61.68
49.58
51.78
Inventory Days
97.25
77.47
91.46
106.17
Sundry Debtors
58.28
39.15
30.43
23.42
Debtor Days
97.23
49.17
56.13
48.02
Other Current Assets
16
9.82
7.74
6
Sundry Creditors
-77.15
-45.17
-35.97
-27.04
Creditor Days
128.72
56.73
66.35
55.44
Other Current Liabilities
-17.02
-18.03
-35.24
-10.77
Cash
5.81
2.14
6.2
1.26
Total Assets
298.75
225.63
231.06
263.98
