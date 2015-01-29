Dalmia Refractories Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
9.15
21.97
8.06
-5.6
Depreciation
-6.82
-8.16
-7.89
-9.03
Tax paid
-2.01
-4.44
-1.03
2.43
Working capital
-6.5
27.19
-20.35
16.7
Other operating items
Operating
-6.18
36.55
-21.2
4.48
Capital expenditure
3.19
6.14
1
-0.52
Free cash flow
-2.98
42.69
-20.19
3.96
Equity raised
415.46
338.92
390.98
397.14
Investing
80.23
-30.75
-3.77
21.62
Financing
-11.33
14.69
-5.04
2.89
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0.15
Net in cash
481.38
365.56
361.97
425.77
