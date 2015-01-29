iifl-logo-icon 1
Dalmia Refractories Ltd Cash Flow Statement

112.5
(0.22%)
Jan 29, 2015

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

9.15

21.97

8.06

-5.6

Depreciation

-6.82

-8.16

-7.89

-9.03

Tax paid

-2.01

-4.44

-1.03

2.43

Working capital

-6.5

27.19

-20.35

16.7

Other operating items

Operating

-6.18

36.55

-21.2

4.48

Capital expenditure

3.19

6.14

1

-0.52

Free cash flow

-2.98

42.69

-20.19

3.96

Equity raised

415.46

338.92

390.98

397.14

Investing

80.23

-30.75

-3.77

21.62

Financing

-11.33

14.69

-5.04

2.89

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0.15

Net in cash

481.38

365.56

361.97

425.77

