Dalmia Refractories Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

112.5
(0.22%)
Jan 29, 2015|12:00:00 AM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

218.76

290.58

197.86

178

yoy growth (%)

-24.71

46.86

11.15

10.72

Raw materials

-140.15

-174.53

-114.02

-109.31

As % of sales

64.06

60.06

57.62

61.4

Employee costs

-27.26

-30.05

-26.34

-26.89

As % of sales

12.46

10.34

13.31

15.1

Other costs

-37.78

-58.2

-45.35

-42.27

As % of sales (Other Cost)

17.27

20.03

22.92

23.74

Operating profit

13.55

27.78

12.13

-0.46

OPM

6.19

9.56

6.13

-0.26

Depreciation

-6.82

-8.16

-7.89

-9.03

Interest expense

-3.02

-2.64

-1.63

-0.91

Other income

5.45

5.01

5.45

4.8

Profit before tax

9.15

21.97

8.06

-5.6

Taxes

-2.01

-4.44

-1.03

2.43

Tax rate

-22.01

-20.23

-12.8

-43.36

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

7.14

17.53

7.03

-3.17

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

7.14

17.53

7.03

-3.17

yoy growth (%)

-59.27

149.17

-321.64

1,348.26

NPM

3.26

6.03

3.55

-1.78

