|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
218.76
290.58
197.86
178
yoy growth (%)
-24.71
46.86
11.15
10.72
Raw materials
-140.15
-174.53
-114.02
-109.31
As % of sales
64.06
60.06
57.62
61.4
Employee costs
-27.26
-30.05
-26.34
-26.89
As % of sales
12.46
10.34
13.31
15.1
Other costs
-37.78
-58.2
-45.35
-42.27
As % of sales (Other Cost)
17.27
20.03
22.92
23.74
Operating profit
13.55
27.78
12.13
-0.46
OPM
6.19
9.56
6.13
-0.26
Depreciation
-6.82
-8.16
-7.89
-9.03
Interest expense
-3.02
-2.64
-1.63
-0.91
Other income
5.45
5.01
5.45
4.8
Profit before tax
9.15
21.97
8.06
-5.6
Taxes
-2.01
-4.44
-1.03
2.43
Tax rate
-22.01
-20.23
-12.8
-43.36
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
7.14
17.53
7.03
-3.17
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
7.14
17.53
7.03
-3.17
yoy growth (%)
-59.27
149.17
-321.64
1,348.26
NPM
3.26
6.03
3.55
-1.78
