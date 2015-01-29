iifl-logo-icon 1
Dalmia Refractories Ltd Key Ratios

112.5
(0.22%)
Jan 29, 2015

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-12.31

151.28

11.42

36.84

Op profit growth

-26.71

-2,891.9

-116.2

-13.66

EBIT growth

-35.29

-489.13

-725.56

-85.55

Net profit growth

-61.45

-396.7

2,537.23

-105.48

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

8.6

10.29

-0.92

6.36

EBIT margin

5.23

7.09

-4.57

0.81

Net profit margin

1.73

3.95

-3.34

-0.14

RoCE

5.48

10.57

-3.27

0.83

RoNW

0.83

2.35

-0.75

-0.04

RoA

0.45

1.47

-0.59

-0.03

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

21.1

51.19

0

0

Dividend per share

1

1.5

0.5

1

Cash EPS

-28.74

0.06

-47.73

-32.78

Book value per share

782.37

526.12

670.6

589.73

Valuation ratios

P/E

0

0

P/CEPS

P/B

EV/EBIDTA

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

-2.62

-138.55

Tax payout

-41.45

-31.33

-30.03

-21.76

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

75.44

38.73

40.42

53.2

Inventory days

78.07

55.13

90.18

88.76

Creditor days

-96.58

-46.44

-49.46

-49.04

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

-2.22

-3.79

8.99

-0.81

Net debt / equity

0.41

0.83

0.11

0.1

Net debt / op. profit

3.02

2.99

-14.35

1.95

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-62.72

-58.71

-61.02

-53.3

Employee costs

-13.44

-12.39

-15.43

-15.13

Other costs

-15.22

-18.6

-24.46

-25.18

