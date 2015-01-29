Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-12.31
151.28
11.42
36.84
Op profit growth
-26.71
-2,891.9
-116.2
-13.66
EBIT growth
-35.29
-489.13
-725.56
-85.55
Net profit growth
-61.45
-396.7
2,537.23
-105.48
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
8.6
10.29
-0.92
6.36
EBIT margin
5.23
7.09
-4.57
0.81
Net profit margin
1.73
3.95
-3.34
-0.14
RoCE
5.48
10.57
-3.27
0.83
RoNW
0.83
2.35
-0.75
-0.04
RoA
0.45
1.47
-0.59
-0.03
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
21.1
51.19
0
0
Dividend per share
1
1.5
0.5
1
Cash EPS
-28.74
0.06
-47.73
-32.78
Book value per share
782.37
526.12
670.6
589.73
Valuation ratios
P/E
0
0
P/CEPS
P/B
EV/EBIDTA
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
-2.62
-138.55
Tax payout
-41.45
-31.33
-30.03
-21.76
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
75.44
38.73
40.42
53.2
Inventory days
78.07
55.13
90.18
88.76
Creditor days
-96.58
-46.44
-49.46
-49.04
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-2.22
-3.79
8.99
-0.81
Net debt / equity
0.41
0.83
0.11
0.1
Net debt / op. profit
3.02
2.99
-14.35
1.95
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-62.72
-58.71
-61.02
-53.3
Employee costs
-13.44
-12.39
-15.43
-15.13
Other costs
-15.22
-18.6
-24.46
-25.18
