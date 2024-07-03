iifl-logo-icon 1
Refractory Shapes Ltd Share Price

90
(-3.17%)
Jan 6, 2025|01:43:35 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open92.95
  • Day's High93
  • 52 Wk High283
  • Prev. Close92.95
  • Day's Low88.3
  • 52 Wk Low 75
  • Turnover (lac)9
  • P/E50.24
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value17.84
  • EPS1.85
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)196.2
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Refractory Shapes Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Refractories

Open

92.95

Prev. Close

92.95

Turnover(Lac.)

9

Day's High

93

Day's Low

88.3

52 Week's High

283

52 Week's Low

75

Book Value

17.84

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

196.2

P/E

50.24

EPS

1.85

Divi. Yield

0

Refractory Shapes Ltd Corporate Action

17 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 17 Aug, 2024

5 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

Refractory Shapes Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Refractory Shapes Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|02:47 PM
Sep-2024May-2024May-2024Mar-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 72.47%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 72.47%

Non-Promoter- 2.75%

Institutions: 2.75%

Non-Institutions: 24.77%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Refractory Shapes Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

15.8

0.1

0.1

0.1

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

4.5

16.59

14.67

11.8

Net Worth

20.3

16.69

14.77

11.9

Minority Interest

No Record Found

No Record Found

No Record Found

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023

Gross Sales

40.55

37.97

Excise Duty

0

0

Net Sales

40.55

37.97

Other Operating Income

0

0

Other Income

2.47

0.86

Refractory Shapes Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

RHI Magnesita India Ltd

RHIM

496.8

44.0510,251.7648.790.5660.94192.75

Vesuvius India Ltd

VESUVIUS

4,605.45

35.779,360.9468.460.28443.52642.03

Raghav Productivity Enhancers Ltd

RPEL

746.8

148.63,424.34.670.626.3636.43

IFGL Refractories Ltd

IFGLEXPOR

456.8

34.091,641.5913.661.54253.62186.54

Orient Ceratech Ltd

ORIENTCER

50.32

54.06601.551.750.572.5322.86

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Refractory Shapes Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Whole-time Director

M Jothiprakash

Independent Director

Siddharth Kumar

Independent Director

Abhay Yatin Naik

Independent Director

Kemmannu Shashidhara Rao

Independent Director

Dhananjay Mayur Dave

Independent Director

Ravindra Venkatesh Hulyalkar

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Neelam Mandawat

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Refractory Shapes Ltd

Summary

Refractory Shapes Ltd was originally formed as a Proprietorship Firm under the name of M/s. Refractory Shapes in year 1973. On conversion of a Proprietary Firm into the Company, the Company, introduced various new products which included Special Shaped and Custommade Refractory shapes. M/s. Refractory Shapes thereafter got converted into Private Limited Company under the name Refractory Shapes Private Limited and a fresh Certificate of Incorporation was issued by the Registrar of Companies, Bombay on January 08, 1996. Subsequently, the status of the Company changed to Public Limited and the name of Company was changed to Refractory Shapes Limited on January 18, 2024. The fresh Certificate of Incorporation consequent to conversion was issued on February 02, 2024 by the Registrar of Companies, MumbaiThe Company operate in Refractory Industry for manufacturing different types of Bricks, Castables, High Alumina Catalyst and Ceramic Balls, which includes Pre Cast & Pre Fired Blocks (PCPF), Burner Blocks, Special shaped Refractory bricks, Dense & Insulating Castables & Mortars. The Company in 2005, was registered as a Vendor with Projects & Development India Limited (Government of India Undertaking) involved in engineering projects. In year 2007 and 2011, the Company became an approved vendor with Engineer India Limited (EIL) and also got enlisted with EIL for High Alumina Refractory Bricks. These products find application in diverse range of industries like Steel, Refineries, Fert
Company FAQs

What is the Refractory Shapes Ltd share price today?

The Refractory Shapes Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹90 today.

What is the Market Cap of Refractory Shapes Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Refractory Shapes Ltd is ₹196.20 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Refractory Shapes Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Refractory Shapes Ltd is 50.24 and 5.21 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Refractory Shapes Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Refractory Shapes Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Refractory Shapes Ltd is ₹75 and ₹283 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Refractory Shapes Ltd?

Refractory Shapes Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at 18.03%, 6 Month at -59.59%, 3 Month at -27.95% and 1 Month at -12.60%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Refractory Shapes Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Refractory Shapes Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 72.48 %
Institutions - 2.75 %
Public - 24.77 %

