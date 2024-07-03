SectorRefractories
Open₹92.95
Prev. Close₹92.95
Turnover(Lac.)₹9
Day's High₹93
Day's Low₹88.3
52 Week's High₹283
52 Week's Low₹75
Book Value₹17.84
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)196.2
P/E50.24
EPS1.85
Divi. Yield0
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
15.8
0.1
0.1
0.1
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
4.5
16.59
14.67
11.8
Net Worth
20.3
16.69
14.77
11.9
Minority Interest
No Record Found
No Record Found
No Record Found
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
Gross Sales
40.55
37.97
Excise Duty
0
0
Net Sales
40.55
37.97
Other Operating Income
0
0
Other Income
2.47
0.86
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
RHI Magnesita India Ltd
RHIM
496.8
|44.05
|10,251.76
|48.79
|0.5
|660.94
|192.75
Vesuvius India Ltd
VESUVIUS
4,605.45
|35.77
|9,360.94
|68.46
|0.28
|443.52
|642.03
Raghav Productivity Enhancers Ltd
RPEL
746.8
|148.6
|3,424.3
|4.67
|0.6
|26.36
|36.43
IFGL Refractories Ltd
IFGLEXPOR
456.8
|34.09
|1,641.59
|13.66
|1.54
|253.62
|186.54
Orient Ceratech Ltd
ORIENTCER
50.32
|54.06
|601.55
|1.75
|0.5
|72.53
|22.86
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Whole-time Director
M Jothiprakash
Independent Director
Siddharth Kumar
Independent Director
Abhay Yatin Naik
Independent Director
Kemmannu Shashidhara Rao
Independent Director
Dhananjay Mayur Dave
Independent Director
Ravindra Venkatesh Hulyalkar
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Neelam Mandawat
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Refractory Shapes Ltd
Summary
Refractory Shapes Ltd was originally formed as a Proprietorship Firm under the name of M/s. Refractory Shapes in year 1973. On conversion of a Proprietary Firm into the Company, the Company, introduced various new products which included Special Shaped and Custommade Refractory shapes. M/s. Refractory Shapes thereafter got converted into Private Limited Company under the name Refractory Shapes Private Limited and a fresh Certificate of Incorporation was issued by the Registrar of Companies, Bombay on January 08, 1996. Subsequently, the status of the Company changed to Public Limited and the name of Company was changed to Refractory Shapes Limited on January 18, 2024. The fresh Certificate of Incorporation consequent to conversion was issued on February 02, 2024 by the Registrar of Companies, MumbaiThe Company operate in Refractory Industry for manufacturing different types of Bricks, Castables, High Alumina Catalyst and Ceramic Balls, which includes Pre Cast & Pre Fired Blocks (PCPF), Burner Blocks, Special shaped Refractory bricks, Dense & Insulating Castables & Mortars. The Company in 2005, was registered as a Vendor with Projects & Development India Limited (Government of India Undertaking) involved in engineering projects. In year 2007 and 2011, the Company became an approved vendor with Engineer India Limited (EIL) and also got enlisted with EIL for High Alumina Refractory Bricks. These products find application in diverse range of industries like Steel, Refineries, Fert
Read More
The Refractory Shapes Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹90 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Refractory Shapes Ltd is ₹196.20 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Refractory Shapes Ltd is 50.24 and 5.21 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Refractory Shapes Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Refractory Shapes Ltd is ₹75 and ₹283 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Refractory Shapes Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at 18.03%, 6 Month at -59.59%, 3 Month at -27.95% and 1 Month at -12.60%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.