Summary

Refractory Shapes Ltd was originally formed as a Proprietorship Firm under the name of M/s. Refractory Shapes in year 1973. On conversion of a Proprietary Firm into the Company, the Company, introduced various new products which included Special Shaped and Custommade Refractory shapes. M/s. Refractory Shapes thereafter got converted into Private Limited Company under the name Refractory Shapes Private Limited and a fresh Certificate of Incorporation was issued by the Registrar of Companies, Bombay on January 08, 1996. Subsequently, the status of the Company changed to Public Limited and the name of Company was changed to Refractory Shapes Limited on January 18, 2024. The fresh Certificate of Incorporation consequent to conversion was issued on February 02, 2024 by the Registrar of Companies, MumbaiThe Company operate in Refractory Industry for manufacturing different types of Bricks, Castables, High Alumina Catalyst and Ceramic Balls, which includes Pre Cast & Pre Fired Blocks (PCPF), Burner Blocks, Special shaped Refractory bricks, Dense & Insulating Castables & Mortars. The Company in 2005, was registered as a Vendor with Projects & Development India Limited (Government of India Undertaking) involved in engineering projects. In year 2007 and 2011, the Company became an approved vendor with Engineer India Limited (EIL) and also got enlisted with EIL for High Alumina Refractory Bricks. These products find application in diverse range of industries like Steel, Refineries, Fert

