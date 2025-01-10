Refractory Shapes Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
15.8
0.1
0.1
0.1
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
4.5
16.59
14.67
11.8
Net Worth
20.3
16.69
14.77
11.9
Minority Interest
Debt
23.52
20.48
15.7
12.34
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0.07
0.15
0
0
Total Liabilities
43.89
37.32
30.47
24.24
Fixed Assets
19.05
18.93
12.94
6.97
Intangible Assets
Investments
5.83
6.24
6.14
0.01
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0.01
0.01
Networking Capital
15.76
7.55
5.16
9.52
Inventories
13.84
8.56
3.33
2.34
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
6.95
7.85
6.17
7.53
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
2.34
3.85
2.04
2.65
Sundry Creditors
-5.67
-11.52
-5.37
-1.56
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-1.7
-1.19
-1.01
-1.44
Cash
3.26
4.6
6.23
7.73
Total Assets
43.9
37.32
30.48
24.24
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.