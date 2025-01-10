iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Refractory Shapes Ltd Balance Sheet

80.75
(0.94%)
Jan 10, 2025|12:00:00 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Refractory Shapes Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

15.8

0.1

0.1

0.1

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

4.5

16.59

14.67

11.8

Net Worth

20.3

16.69

14.77

11.9

Minority Interest

Debt

23.52

20.48

15.7

12.34

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0.07

0.15

0

0

Total Liabilities

43.89

37.32

30.47

24.24

Fixed Assets

19.05

18.93

12.94

6.97

Intangible Assets

Investments

5.83

6.24

6.14

0.01

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0.01

0.01

Networking Capital

15.76

7.55

5.16

9.52

Inventories

13.84

8.56

3.33

2.34

Inventory Days

Sundry Debtors

6.95

7.85

6.17

7.53

Debtor Days

Other Current Assets

2.34

3.85

2.04

2.65

Sundry Creditors

-5.67

-11.52

-5.37

-1.56

Creditor Days

Other Current Liabilities

-1.7

-1.19

-1.01

-1.44

Cash

3.26

4.6

6.23

7.73

Total Assets

43.9

37.32

30.48

24.24

Refractory : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Refractory Shapes Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.