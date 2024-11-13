|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|13 Nov 2024
|5 Nov 2024
|To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended September 30, 2024 Refractory Shapes Limited has submitted to the Exchange, the financial results for the period ended September 30, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 13/11/2024)
|Board Meeting
|12 Aug 2024
|6 Aug 2024
|To consider other business matters Refractory Shapes Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Outcome of Board Meeting held on August 12, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 12/08/2024)
|Board Meeting
|5 Jun 2024
|4 Jun 2024
|To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended March 31, 2024 REFRACTORY : 05-Jun-2024 : The Company has informed the Exchange that a Board meeting to be held on Jun 04, 2024 has been re-scheduled. Further, the Company has informed the Exchange that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Jun 05, 2024, To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended March 31, 2024 Refractory Shapes Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on Jun 05, 2024. Refractory Shapes Limited has submitted to the Exchange, the financial results for the period ended March 31, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on 05/06/2024)
