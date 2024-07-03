Refractory Shapes Ltd Summary

Refractory Shapes Ltd was originally formed as a Proprietorship Firm under the name of M/s. Refractory Shapes in year 1973. On conversion of a Proprietary Firm into the Company, the Company, introduced various new products which included Special Shaped and Custommade Refractory shapes. M/s. Refractory Shapes thereafter got converted into Private Limited Company under the name Refractory Shapes Private Limited and a fresh Certificate of Incorporation was issued by the Registrar of Companies, Bombay on January 08, 1996. Subsequently, the status of the Company changed to Public Limited and the name of Company was changed to Refractory Shapes Limited on January 18, 2024. The fresh Certificate of Incorporation consequent to conversion was issued on February 02, 2024 by the Registrar of Companies, MumbaiThe Company operate in Refractory Industry for manufacturing different types of Bricks, Castables, High Alumina Catalyst and Ceramic Balls, which includes Pre Cast & Pre Fired Blocks (PCPF), Burner Blocks, Special shaped Refractory bricks, Dense & Insulating Castables & Mortars. The Company in 2005, was registered as a Vendor with Projects & Development India Limited (Government of India Undertaking) involved in engineering projects. In year 2007 and 2011, the Company became an approved vendor with Engineer India Limited (EIL) and also got enlisted with EIL for High Alumina Refractory Bricks. These products find application in diverse range of industries like Steel, Refineries, Fertilizers, Petrochemicals, Glass, Cement etc. In addition to manufacturing activity being carried out, the Company is often involved in receiving orders for those items from clients which are not a part of its operations in manufacturing activities. These items include Metallic Anchors which are used as support for installing refractory castables for which Raw Materials such as tabular alumina, low alumina bricks and insulation bricks, etc are required, For such orders, the Company procures these items from their approved vendors and sells to the clients, hence, it is involved in trading of the aforesaid products. Also, Company offloads the finished products from the manufacturing quantity with its vendors to meet the delivery period of the client.The Company is proposing the Public Offer of 60,00,000 Equity Shares through Fresh Issue.