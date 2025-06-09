Sector
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
1.8
1.8
1.8
1.8
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
16.72
8.21
3.66
1.15
Net Worth
18.52
10.01
5.46
2.95
Minority Interest
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2025
Gross Sales
97.34
Excise Duty
0
Net Sales
97.34
Other Operating Income
0
Other Income
0.15
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Vesuvius India Ltd
VESUVIUS
5,899.6
|46.96
|11,976.19
|59.31
|0.25
|480.94
|704.92
RHI Magnesita India Ltd
RHIM
447.9
|41.47
|9,249.2
|36.39
|0.56
|755.45
|197.35
Raghav Productivity Enhancers Ltd
RPEL
709.3
|152.21
|3,256.54
|5.6
|0.14
|28.77
|38.94
IFGL Refractories Ltd
IFGLEXPOR
527.35
|33
|1,900.53
|16.91
|0.19
|269.73
|192.55
Morganite Crucible (India) Ltd
1,479
|30.07
|828.24
|2.88
|1.28
|42.32
|235.3
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & WTD & CFO
Prabhat Tekriwal
Managing Director
Harsh Tekriwal
Non Executive Director
Sharmila Tekriwal
Executive Director
Kritish Tekriwal
Independent Director
Satyen Sahay
Independent Director
Suman Jee
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Deepa Vijay Agrawal
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
