SECTION VI- FINANCIAL INFORMATION OF THE COMPANY RESTATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS OF THE COMPANY

INDEPENDENT AUDITORS EXAMINATION REPORT ON RESTATED FINANCIAL INFORMATION

To,

The Board of Directors,

Monolithisch India Limited,

Plot No 381, Village Utaraha,

Purulia, West Bengal - 723 101.

Dear Sir,

Reference: - Proposed Public Issue of Equity Shares of Monolithisch India Limited.

We have examined the attached Restated Financial Statement of Monolithisch India Limited (hereunder referred to "the Company", "Issuer") comprising the Restated Statement of Assets and Liabilities as at 30th September 2024, 31st March 2024, 31st March, 2023 and 31st March, 2022, the Restated Statement of Profit & Loss, the Restated Cash Flow Statement for the period ended 30th September 2024, year ended 31st March 2024, 31st March, 2023 and 31st March, 2022, the statement of Significant Accounting Policies, the notes and other explanatory Information forming part of these Restated Financial Statement (Collectively the Restated Financial Statement) as approved by the Board of Directors in their meeting held on December 18, 2024 for the purpose of inclusion in the Draft Red herring Prospectus/ Red Herring Prospectus/Prospectus prepared by company in connection with its proposed SME Initial Public Offering (SME - IPO) of equity shares, prepared in terms of the requirement of: -

a. Section 26 of Part I of Chapter 111 of the Companies Act, 2013 as amended (the "Act");

b. The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Issue of Capital and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2018 as amended ("ICDR Regulations"); and

c. The Guidance Note on Reports in Company Prospectuses (Revised 2020) issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India as amended from time to time. ("The Guidance Note")

The management of the company is responsible for the preparation of the Restated Financial Statements for the purpose of inclusion in the Draft Red Herring prospectus/Red Herring prospectus/ Prospectus to be filed with Stock Exchange, Securities and Exchange Board of India, and Registrar of Companies, of relevant state in connection with the proposed SME-IPO. The Restated Financial Statements have been prepared by the management of the Company for the period ended 30th September 2024, year ended 31st March 2024, 31st March, 2023 and 31st March, 2022, on the basis of notes to restatement in Annexure IV to the Restated Financial Statement. The responsibility of the Board of Directors of the company includes designing, implementing, and maintaining adequate internal control relevant to the preparation and presentation of the Restated Financial Statement. The Board of Directors is also responsible for identifying and ensuring that the Company complies with the Companies Act, ICDR Regulations and the Guidance Note.

We have examined such Restated Financial Statement taking into consideration:

a. The terms of reference and terms of our engagement agreed upon with you in accordance with our engagement letter dated November 15, 2024 in connection with the proposed SME-IPO of equity shares of the Company;

b. The Guidance Note also requires that we comply with the ethical requirements of the Code of Ethics issued by the ICAI;

c. Concepts of test checks and materiality to obtain reasonable assurance based on verification of evidence supporting the Restated Financial Statements; and

d. The requirements of Section 26 of the Act and the ICDR Regulations. Our work was performed solely to assist you in meeting your responsibilities in relation to your compliance with the Act, the ICDR Regulations and the Guidance Note in connection with the SME-IPO.

This Restated Financial Statements have been compiled by the management from:

a. Audited financial statement of the company for the period/year ended on 30th September 2024, 31st March 2024, 31st March, 2023 and 31st March, 2022, prepared by the company in accordance with generally accepted accounting policies in India (India GAAP) and as approved by the board of the company and audited by P N & Company vide audit report dated 11th December 2024, 05th September 2024, 08th September 2023 and 12th September 2022 respectively.

We state that no qualification in our report thereof no modification in restated financial were carried out.

a. For the purpose of the restated financial, the Audited financial were prepared on the basis of the schedule III requirement and as prescribed under Section 133 of the Act, read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014, as amended;

b. The Restated Financial Statement have been made after incorporating adjustments for the changes in accounting policies retrospectively in respective financial period/years to reflect the same accounting treatment as per the changed accounting policy for all reporting periods, if any;

c. The Restated Financial Statement have been made after incorporating adjustments for prior period and other material amounts in the respective financial year to which they relate;

d. Extra-ordinary items that need to be disclosed separately in the accounts has been disclosed wherever required;

e. Profits and losses have been arrived at after charging all expenses including depreciation and after making such adjustments/restatements and regroupings as in our opinion are appropriate and are to be read in accordance with the Significant Accounting Polices and Notes to Accounts as set out in Annexure IV to this report;

f. Adjustments in Restated Financial Statement have been made in accordance with the correct accounting policies,

g. There was no change in accounting policies, which needs to be adjusted in the Restated Financial Statement, except-:

o Accounting of retirement benefits was not accounted during the financial year 2023-24, 2022-23 and 2021-22 as per AS-15 (Revised) "Employee benefits", however during the restatement Company has accounted such retirement benefits basis actuarial valuation certificate.

o Deferred Tax assets/liabilities has been recorded in the books earlier as per the timing difference of depreciation calculated as per the Income Tax Act 1961 and the Companies Act 2013, but in restated financial statement the same has been calculated as the timing difference of WDV of property, plants and equipments as per the Income Tax Act 1961 and the Companies Act 2013 and the effect of restatement of adjustments of employee benefits as stated above.

h. There are no revaluation reserves, which need to be disclosed separately in the Restated Financial Statement,

i. The company has not paid any dividend during the financial years

In accordance with the requirements of Part I of Chapter III of Act including rules made there under, ICDR Regulations,

Guidance Note and Engagement Letter, we report that

a. The "Restated Statement of Assets and Liabilities" as set out in Annexure I to this report, of the Company as at September 30, 2024, March 31 2024, March 31 2023 and March 31 2022 is prepared by the Company and approved by the Board of Directors. These Restated Statement of Assets and Liabilities, have been arrived at after making such adjustments and regroupings to the individual financial statements of the Company, as in our opinion were appropriate and more fully described in Significant Accounting Policies and Notes to Accounts as set out in Annexure IV to this Report.

b. The "Restated Statement of Profit and Loss" as set out in Annexure II to this report, of the Company for period ended September 30 2024 and financial year ended March 31 2024, March 31 2023 and March 31 2022 is prepared by the Company and approved by the Board of Directors. These Restated Statement of Profit and Loss have been arrived at after making such adjustments and regroupings to the individual financial statements of the Company, as in our opinion were appropriate and more fully described in Significant Accounting Policies and Notes to Accounts as set out in Annexure IV to this Report.

c. The "Restated Statement of Cash Flow" as set out in Annexure III to this report, of the Company for period ended September 30 2024 and financial year ended March 31 2024, March 31 2023 and March 31 2022 is prepared by the

Company and approved by the Board of Directors. These Statement of Cash Flow, as restated have been arrived at after making such adjustments and regroupings to the individual financial statements of the Company, as in our opinion were appropriate and more fully described in Significant Accounting Policies and Notes to Accounts as set out in Annexure IV to this Report.

We have also examined the following other financial information relating to the Company prepared by the Management and as approved by the Board of Directors of the Company and annexed to this report relating to the Company for period ended September 30 2024 and financial year ended March 31 2024, March 31 2023 and March 31 2022 proposed to be included in the Offer Document for the proposed SME-IPO.

Restated Statement of Share Capital, Reserves and Surplus Note-1 and 2 Restated Statement of Long Term and Short-Term Borrowings/Statement of principle Term ol Secured loan and Assets charges as security and Statement of term & Condition of unsecured Loans. Note-3, 3A, 4A Restated Statement of Trade Payables Note-5 Restated Statement of Other Current Liabilities and short-term Provisions Note-6 and 7 Restated Statement of Property, Plant and Equipment and Intangible Assets Note-8 Restated Statement of Deferred Tax (Assets)/Liabilities Note-9 Restated statement of other non-current assets Note-10 Restated Statement of Inventory Note-11 Restated Statement of Trade Receivables Note-12 Restated Statement of Short-Term Loans and Advances Note-13 Restated Statement of Cash & Cash Equivalents Note-14 Restated Statement of Other Current Assets Note-15 Restated Statement of Revenue from Operations Note-16 Restated Statement of Other Income Note-17 Restated Statement of Cost of Material Consumed and Purchases of Stock in Trade Note-18 and 19 Restated Statement of Change in Inventories Note-20 Restated Statement of Employee Benefits Expenses Note-21 Restated Statement of Finance Cost Note-22 Restated Statement of Depreciation & Amortization Note-23 Restated Statement of Other Expenses Note-24 Restated Statement of Contingent Liabilities Note-25 Restated Statement of Mandatory Accounting Ratios Note-26 Restated Statement of Related Party Transactions Note-27 Restated Statement of Other Financial Ratios Note-28 Restated Statement of Capitalization Note-29 Restated Statement of Tax Shelter Note-30 Significant Accounting Policy and Notes to the Restated Financial Statements Annexure IV

In our opinion and to the best of information and explanation provided to us, the Restated Financial Statement of the Company, read with significant accounting policies and notes to accounts as appearing in Annexure IV are prepared after providing appropriate adjustments and regroupings as considered appropriate.

We, P N & Company have been subjected to the peer review process of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) and our peer Review Certificate is valid as on the date of signing of this report.

The restated financial statement do not reflect the effect of events that occurred subsequent to the respective dates of the reports on the audited financial statements mentioned.

The report should not in any way be construed as a reissuance or redrafting of the previous audit reports issued nor should be this report be construed as a new opinion on any of the financial statements referred therein.

The preparation and presentation of the Financial Statements referred to above are based on the Audited financial statements of the Company and are in accordance with the provisions of the Act and ICDR Regulations. The Financial Statements and information referred to above is the responsibility of the management of the Company.

We have no responsibility to update our report for events and circumstances occurring after the date of the report.

In our opinion, the above Financial Statements along with Notes 1 to 30 of this report read with the respective Significant Accounting Polices and Notes to Accounts as set out in Annexure IV are prepared after making adjustments and regrouping as considered appropriate and have been prepared in accordance with the Companies Act, ICDR Regulations, Engagement Letter and Guidance Note issued by ICAI.

Our report is intended solely for use of the management and for inclusion in the Offer Document in connection with the Proposed SME-IPO of Equity Shares of the Company and our report should not be used, referred to or distributed for any other purpose without our prior consent in writing.