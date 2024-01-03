Invest wise with Expert advice
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Vesuvius India Ltd
VESUVIUS
6,035.1
|48.03
|12,251.25
|59.31
|0.24
|480.94
|704.92
RHI Magnesita India Ltd
RHIM
451.05
|41.76
|9,314.25
|36.39
|0.55
|755.45
|197.35
Raghav Productivity Enhancers Ltd
RPEL
716.8
|153.82
|3,290.97
|5.6
|0.14
|28.77
|38.94
IFGL Refractories Ltd
IFGLEXPOR
522.6
|32.7
|1,883.41
|16.91
|0.19
|269.73
|192.55
Morganite Crucible (India) Ltd
1,486.45
|30.22
|832.41
|2.88
|1.28
|42.32
|235.3
