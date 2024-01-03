Monolithisch India Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
1.8
1.8
1.8
1.8
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
16.72
8.21
3.66
1.15
Net Worth
18.52
10.01
5.46
2.95
Minority Interest
Debt
2.7
3.67
1.87
2.66
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0.02
Total Liabilities
21.22
13.68
7.33
5.63
Fixed Assets
6.08
4
2.11
2.28
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.03
0
0.01
0.01
Networking Capital
14.83
9.6
5.02
3.29
Inventories
6.23
2.98
1.47
1.45
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
10.99
6.2
3.89
1.95
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
4.04
2.94
1.43
0.56
Sundry Creditors
-1.47
-0.02
-0.25
-0.19
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-4.96
-2.5
-1.52
-0.48
Cash
0.27
0.07
0.22
0.04
Total Assets
21.21
13.67
7.36
5.62
