Monolithisch India Ltd Balance Sheet

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

1.8

1.8

1.8

1.8

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

16.72

8.21

3.66

1.15

Net Worth

18.52

10.01

5.46

2.95

Minority Interest

Debt

2.7

3.67

1.87

2.66

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0.02

Total Liabilities

21.22

13.68

7.33

5.63

Fixed Assets

6.08

4

2.11

2.28

Intangible Assets

Investments

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0.03

0

0.01

0.01

Networking Capital

14.83

9.6

5.02

3.29

Inventories

6.23

2.98

1.47

1.45

Inventory Days

Sundry Debtors

10.99

6.2

3.89

1.95

Debtor Days

Other Current Assets

4.04

2.94

1.43

0.56

Sundry Creditors

-1.47

-0.02

-0.25

-0.19

Creditor Days

Other Current Liabilities

-4.96

-2.5

-1.52

-0.48

Cash

0.27

0.07

0.22

0.04

Total Assets

21.21

13.67

7.36

5.62

