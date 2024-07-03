iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Raghav Productivity Enhancers Ltd Share Price

710.65
(-4.84%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:07 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open746
  • Day's High748.1
  • 52 Wk High889.5
  • Prev. Close746.8
  • Day's Low701
  • 52 Wk Low 475.53
  • Turnover (lac)235.08
  • P/E148.6
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value36.78
  • EPS5.02
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)3,262.25
  • Div. Yield0.6
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Raghav Productivity Enhancers Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Refractories

Open

746

Prev. Close

746.8

Turnover(Lac.)

235.08

Day's High

748.1

Day's Low

701

52 Week's High

889.5

52 Week's Low

475.53

Book Value

36.78

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

3,262.25

P/E

148.6

EPS

5.02

Divi. Yield

0.6

Raghav Productivity Enhancers Ltd Corporate Action

5 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

5 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 05 Jul, 2024

arrow

2 Dec 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

17 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 0.9

Record Date: 27 Jul, 2024

arrow

12 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Bonus

arrow

Raghav Productivity Enhancers Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Raghav Productivity Enhancers Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|05:04 PM
Dec-2024Sep-2024Aug-2024Aug-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 62.91%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 62.91%

Non-Promoter- 0.08%

Institutions: 0.08%

Non-Institutions: 36.99%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Raghav Productivity Enhancers Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

22.95

11.48

37.56

10.88

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

135.87

123.11

71.72

54.2

Net Worth

158.82

134.59

109.28

65.08

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2017

Revenue

100.72

64.57

66.46

42.31

yoy growth (%)

55.97

-2.83

57.04

-8.53

Raw materials

-28.02

-23.06

-24.05

-29.69

As % of sales

27.82

35.71

36.19

70.15

Employee costs

-3.01

-2.53

-2.5

-1.04

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2017

Profit before tax

24.67

12.27

12.91

3.78

Depreciation

-2.35

-2.15

-1.85

-0.82

Tax paid

-6.11

-3.07

-3.47

-1.24

Working capital

12.23

11.66

12.12

3.34

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

55.97

-2.83

57.04

-8.53

Op profit growth

67.5

-2.67

166.95

22.74

EBIT growth

96.84

-6.75

180.38

20.53

Net profit growth

101.85

-2.57

271.95

86.63

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Gross Sales

150.74

153.38

112.51

64.58

Excise Duty

17.97

15.99

12.49

0

Net Sales

132.77

137.39

100.01

64.58

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0.38

0.44

1.5

0.09

View Annually Results

Raghav Productivity Enhancers Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

RHI Magnesita India Ltd

RHIM

496.8

44.0510,251.7648.790.5660.94192.75

Vesuvius India Ltd

VESUVIUS

4,605.45

35.779,360.9468.460.28443.52642.03

Raghav Productivity Enhancers Ltd

RPEL

746.8

148.63,424.34.670.626.3636.43

IFGL Refractories Ltd

IFGLEXPOR

456.8

34.091,641.5913.661.54253.62186.54

Orient Ceratech Ltd

ORIENTCER

50.32

54.06601.551.750.572.5322.86

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Raghav Productivity Enhancers Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director

Rajesh Kabra

Chairman & Wholetime Director

Sanjay Kabra

Whole-time Director

Krishna Kabra

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Praveen Totla

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Neha Rathi

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Govind Saboo

Independent Director

H M Nerurkar

Independent Director

Amar Lal Daultani

Independent Director

Rajni Sekhri Sibal

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Raghav Productivity Enhancers Ltd

Summary

Raghav Productivity Enhancers Limited was originally incorporated on December 16, 2009, as Raghav Ramming Mass Private Limited in Jaipur, Rajasthan, as a Private Limited. Subsequently, the Company was converted into a Public Limited Company and the name of the Company was changed to Raghav Ramming Mass Limited vide a fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated December 01, 2015. The Company is a largest manufacturer of Silica Ramming Mass. Silica ramming mass is a high-purity refractory material used to line induction furnaces, shielding them from extreme temperatures and chemical reactions during metal melting, while offering strong thermal and mechanical durability. In technical collaboration with JWK AB Sweden, it has been supplying superior products to both big capacity plants across India and to over 35+ countries worldwide. The Company, an ISO 9001:2008 company, established the first manufacturing Unit in Kaladera, Rajasthan mainly with the object of manufacturing Quartz Powder (Ramming mass) with a capacity of almost 15000 Tonnes per annum. The manufacturing facilities of the Company are located in the Rich High Quality Quartz Mining area of Rajasthan namely Kaladera and Newai.The Company began their journey with a setting up of traditional 12,000 MTPA Plant in 2009; it started fully integrated plant with a capacity of 72,000 MTPA in 2014; it commissioned a fully integrated plant with 72,000 MTPA capacity the worlds first fully automated plant in 2015.Company started new
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Raghav Productivity Enhancers Ltd share price today?

The Raghav Productivity Enhancers Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹710.65 today.

What is the Market Cap of Raghav Productivity Enhancers Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Raghav Productivity Enhancers Ltd is ₹3262.25 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Raghav Productivity Enhancers Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Raghav Productivity Enhancers Ltd is 148.6 and 20.48 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Raghav Productivity Enhancers Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Raghav Productivity Enhancers Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Raghav Productivity Enhancers Ltd is ₹475.53 and ₹889.5 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Raghav Productivity Enhancers Ltd?

Raghav Productivity Enhancers Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at N/I%, 6 Month at 52.09%, 3 Month at 37.50% and 1 Month at -0.22%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Raghav Productivity Enhancers Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Raghav Productivity Enhancers Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 62.92 %
Institutions - 0.09 %
Public - 36.99 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Raghav Productivity Enhancers Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.