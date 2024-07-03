Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorRefractories
Open₹746
Prev. Close₹746.8
Turnover(Lac.)₹235.08
Day's High₹748.1
Day's Low₹701
52 Week's High₹889.5
52 Week's Low₹475.53
Book Value₹36.78
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)3,262.25
P/E148.6
EPS5.02
Divi. Yield0.6
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
22.95
11.48
37.56
10.88
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
135.87
123.11
71.72
54.2
Net Worth
158.82
134.59
109.28
65.08
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2017
Revenue
100.72
64.57
66.46
42.31
yoy growth (%)
55.97
-2.83
57.04
-8.53
Raw materials
-28.02
-23.06
-24.05
-29.69
As % of sales
27.82
35.71
36.19
70.15
Employee costs
-3.01
-2.53
-2.5
-1.04
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
24.67
12.27
12.91
3.78
Depreciation
-2.35
-2.15
-1.85
-0.82
Tax paid
-6.11
-3.07
-3.47
-1.24
Working capital
12.23
11.66
12.12
3.34
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
55.97
-2.83
57.04
-8.53
Op profit growth
67.5
-2.67
166.95
22.74
EBIT growth
96.84
-6.75
180.38
20.53
Net profit growth
101.85
-2.57
271.95
86.63
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Gross Sales
150.74
153.38
112.51
64.58
Excise Duty
17.97
15.99
12.49
0
Net Sales
132.77
137.39
100.01
64.58
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.38
0.44
1.5
0.09
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
RHI Magnesita India Ltd
RHIM
496.8
|44.05
|10,251.76
|48.79
|0.5
|660.94
|192.75
Vesuvius India Ltd
VESUVIUS
4,605.45
|35.77
|9,360.94
|68.46
|0.28
|443.52
|642.03
Raghav Productivity Enhancers Ltd
RPEL
746.8
|148.6
|3,424.3
|4.67
|0.6
|26.36
|36.43
IFGL Refractories Ltd
IFGLEXPOR
456.8
|34.09
|1,641.59
|13.66
|1.54
|253.62
|186.54
Orient Ceratech Ltd
ORIENTCER
50.32
|54.06
|601.55
|1.75
|0.5
|72.53
|22.86
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director
Rajesh Kabra
Chairman & Wholetime Director
Sanjay Kabra
Whole-time Director
Krishna Kabra
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Praveen Totla
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Neha Rathi
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Govind Saboo
Independent Director
H M Nerurkar
Independent Director
Amar Lal Daultani
Independent Director
Rajni Sekhri Sibal
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Raghav Productivity Enhancers Ltd
Summary
Raghav Productivity Enhancers Limited was originally incorporated on December 16, 2009, as Raghav Ramming Mass Private Limited in Jaipur, Rajasthan, as a Private Limited. Subsequently, the Company was converted into a Public Limited Company and the name of the Company was changed to Raghav Ramming Mass Limited vide a fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated December 01, 2015. The Company is a largest manufacturer of Silica Ramming Mass. Silica ramming mass is a high-purity refractory material used to line induction furnaces, shielding them from extreme temperatures and chemical reactions during metal melting, while offering strong thermal and mechanical durability. In technical collaboration with JWK AB Sweden, it has been supplying superior products to both big capacity plants across India and to over 35+ countries worldwide. The Company, an ISO 9001:2008 company, established the first manufacturing Unit in Kaladera, Rajasthan mainly with the object of manufacturing Quartz Powder (Ramming mass) with a capacity of almost 15000 Tonnes per annum. The manufacturing facilities of the Company are located in the Rich High Quality Quartz Mining area of Rajasthan namely Kaladera and Newai.The Company began their journey with a setting up of traditional 12,000 MTPA Plant in 2009; it started fully integrated plant with a capacity of 72,000 MTPA in 2014; it commissioned a fully integrated plant with 72,000 MTPA capacity the worlds first fully automated plant in 2015.Company started new
Read More
The Raghav Productivity Enhancers Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹710.65 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Raghav Productivity Enhancers Ltd is ₹3262.25 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Raghav Productivity Enhancers Ltd is 148.6 and 20.48 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Raghav Productivity Enhancers Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Raghav Productivity Enhancers Ltd is ₹475.53 and ₹889.5 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Raghav Productivity Enhancers Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at N/I%, 6 Month at 52.09%, 3 Month at 37.50% and 1 Month at -0.22%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.