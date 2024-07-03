Summary

Raghav Productivity Enhancers Limited was originally incorporated on December 16, 2009, as Raghav Ramming Mass Private Limited in Jaipur, Rajasthan, as a Private Limited. Subsequently, the Company was converted into a Public Limited Company and the name of the Company was changed to Raghav Ramming Mass Limited vide a fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated December 01, 2015. The Company is a largest manufacturer of Silica Ramming Mass. Silica ramming mass is a high-purity refractory material used to line induction furnaces, shielding them from extreme temperatures and chemical reactions during metal melting, while offering strong thermal and mechanical durability. In technical collaboration with JWK AB Sweden, it has been supplying superior products to both big capacity plants across India and to over 35+ countries worldwide. The Company, an ISO 9001:2008 company, established the first manufacturing Unit in Kaladera, Rajasthan mainly with the object of manufacturing Quartz Powder (Ramming mass) with a capacity of almost 15000 Tonnes per annum. The manufacturing facilities of the Company are located in the Rich High Quality Quartz Mining area of Rajasthan namely Kaladera and Newai.The Company began their journey with a setting up of traditional 12,000 MTPA Plant in 2009; it started fully integrated plant with a capacity of 72,000 MTPA in 2014; it commissioned a fully integrated plant with 72,000 MTPA capacity the worlds first fully automated plant in 2015.Company started new

