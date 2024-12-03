Board Meeting 2 Dec 2024 2 Dec 2024

Pursuant to receipt of approval of shareholders of the Company through Postal Ballot held on November 21, 2024 and after receipt of in-principle approval from BSE Limited & NSE Limited the Board of Directors of the Company in their meeting held today has made allotment of 22952600 fully paid-up Bonus Equity Shares of Re, 10/- each in the ratio 1:1 (One) Equity Share of Re 1/- each for every [One) Equity Share of Re 2/- each held by the shareholders of the Company as on the record date (29th November, 2024), in accordance with SEBI (ICDR) Regulations, 2018 and applicable rules. Kindly take note of the same and oblige. The Board Meeting commenced at 9:00 a.m. and concluded at 9.30 a.m. Dear Sir With reference to Outcome of Board meeting submitted on Exchange on 2 December, 2024 there was some typographical error in Face Value of Equity Shares, please fins attached clarification letter for the same (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 03.12.2024)

Board Meeting 18 Oct 2024 11 Oct 2024

Raghav Productivity Enhancers Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 18/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. To consider and approve the Un-audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the Quarter/Half-year ended as on 30th September 2024 along with Limited Review Report thereon pursuant to Regulation 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosures Requirements) Regulations 2015. 2. To consider and approve the proposal for Increase in Authorized Capital of the Company subject to necessary approvals 3. To consider and approve the proposal for issue of bonus equity share subject to necessary approval 4. To consider and approve the Postal Ballot Notice. 5. To consider and approve proposal to make some investments Dear Sir/Maam Please find attach Outcome of Board meeting herewith (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 18/10/2024)

Board Meeting 20 Jul 2024 13 Jul 2024

Raghav Productivity Enhancers Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 20/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Un-audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the Quarter ended as on 30th June 2024 along with Limited Review Report thereon pursuant to Regulation 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosures Requirements) Regulations 2015. Please further be informed that for the above-mentioned price sensitive information the trading window is already closed w.e.f. 01st July 2024 and shall reopen after 48 hours from the date of declaration of Financial Result for Quarter ending 30.06.2024 Dear Sir/Maam Please find attached Un-audited results for quarter ended June, 2024 The board of directors of the company in their 3rd meeting (for F.Y. 2024-25) held on Saturday, July 20, 2024, through Video Conferencing (VC)/Other Audio Visual Means (OAVM), which commenced at 2:30 P.M. and concluded at 3:40 P.M. inter alia, transacted the following business: 1. Considered and approved the Un-Audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the Quarter ended on 30th June, 2024 along with Limited Review Report, thereon pursuant to Regulation 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosures Requirements) Regulations, 2015 as reviewed by the Audit Committee (Enclosed herewith). (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 20.07.2024)

Board Meeting 5 Jul 2024 28 Jun 2024

Raghav Productivity Enhancers Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 05/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. Appointment of Internal auditor for F.Y. 2024-25 2. Appointment of Secretarial Auditor for F.Y. 2024-25 3. Boards Report of the company for the financial year ended on 31st March 2024; 4.finalize the matters to be included in Notice of 15th AGM including Date Place & Time of holding 15th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Company for the financial year ended on 31st March 2024 Further in terms of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations 2015 and in accordance with the Companys Code of conduct for Prevention of Insider Trading 2015 the Trading Window for trading in the shares of the Company shall remain closed from 28th June 2024 to 7th July 2024 (both days inclusive) for the designated employees of the Company Please find enclosed outcome of Board meeting (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 05/07/2024)

Board Meeting 17 May 2024 9 May 2024

Raghav Productivity Enhancers Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 17/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. Audited Financial Results for quarter/year ended March 2024 2. discuss recommendation of final dividend. Dear Sir Please find attached Outcome of Board Meeting held on 17th May, 2024 Dear Sir Please find attached Standalone and consolidated Financial Results for quarter/year ended March, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 17/05/2024)

Board Meeting 22 Jan 2024 15 Jan 2024