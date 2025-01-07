Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2017
Revenue
100.72
64.57
66.46
42.31
yoy growth (%)
55.97
-2.83
57.04
-8.53
Raw materials
-28.02
-23.06
-24.05
-29.69
As % of sales
27.82
35.71
36.19
70.15
Employee costs
-3.01
-2.53
-2.5
-1.04
As % of sales
2.98
3.92
3.77
2.46
Other costs
-44.77
-24.1
-24.61
-5.86
As % of sales (Other Cost)
44.45
37.32
37.04
13.85
Operating profit
24.91
14.87
15.28
5.72
OPM
24.73
23.02
22.99
13.52
Depreciation
-2.35
-2.15
-1.85
-0.82
Interest expense
-0.64
-0.58
-0.87
-1.13
Other income
2.75
0.14
0.36
0.01
Profit before tax
24.67
12.27
12.91
3.78
Taxes
-6.11
-3.07
-3.47
-1.24
Tax rate
-24.76
-25.06
-26.89
-32.93
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
18.56
9.19
9.43
2.53
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
18.56
9.19
9.43
2.53
yoy growth (%)
101.85
-2.57
271.95
86.63
NPM
18.42
14.23
14.2
5.99
