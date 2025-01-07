iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Raghav Productivity Enhancers Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

743
(4.55%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:29:57 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Raghav Productivity Enhancers Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2017

Revenue

100.72

64.57

66.46

42.31

yoy growth (%)

55.97

-2.83

57.04

-8.53

Raw materials

-28.02

-23.06

-24.05

-29.69

As % of sales

27.82

35.71

36.19

70.15

Employee costs

-3.01

-2.53

-2.5

-1.04

As % of sales

2.98

3.92

3.77

2.46

Other costs

-44.77

-24.1

-24.61

-5.86

As % of sales (Other Cost)

44.45

37.32

37.04

13.85

Operating profit

24.91

14.87

15.28

5.72

OPM

24.73

23.02

22.99

13.52

Depreciation

-2.35

-2.15

-1.85

-0.82

Interest expense

-0.64

-0.58

-0.87

-1.13

Other income

2.75

0.14

0.36

0.01

Profit before tax

24.67

12.27

12.91

3.78

Taxes

-6.11

-3.07

-3.47

-1.24

Tax rate

-24.76

-25.06

-26.89

-32.93

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

18.56

9.19

9.43

2.53

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

18.56

9.19

9.43

2.53

yoy growth (%)

101.85

-2.57

271.95

86.63

NPM

18.42

14.23

14.2

5.99

Raghav Product. : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Raghav Productivity Enhancers Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.