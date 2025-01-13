Raghav Productivity Enhancers Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
22.95
11.48
37.56
10.88
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
135.87
123.11
71.72
54.2
Net Worth
158.82
134.59
109.28
65.08
Minority Interest
Debt
0
0
5.87
0
Deferred Tax Liability Net
3.07
3.26
3.37
3.31
Total Liabilities
161.89
137.85
118.52
68.39
Fixed Assets
23.49
25.82
26.65
27.73
Intangible Assets
Investments
79.28
57.61
2.1
0.1
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.25
0.22
1.07
0.16
Networking Capital
54.57
53
74.95
27.42
Inventories
23.8
17.85
12.49
9.41
Inventory Days
45.25
53.18
Sundry Debtors
33.68
36.94
35.91
18.15
Debtor Days
130.12
102.58
Other Current Assets
10.14
12.71
42.15
6.41
Sundry Creditors
-9.75
-11.27
-9.81
-4.73
Creditor Days
35.54
26.73
Other Current Liabilities
-3.3
-3.23
-5.79
-1.82
Cash
4.3
1.2
13.76
12.98
Total Assets
161.89
137.85
118.53
68.39
