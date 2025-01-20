Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
54.86
Op profit growth
66.59
EBIT growth
87.62
Net profit growth
95.14
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
24.76
23.01
EBIT margin
24.01
19.82
Net profit margin
17.83
14.15
RoCE
25.81
RoNW
5.13
RoA
4.79
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
16.4
8.4
Dividend per share
1
0.5
Cash EPS
14.33
6.42
Book value per share
99.76
59.79
Valuation ratios
P/E
8.31
6.77
P/CEPS
9.51
8.85
P/B
1.36
0.95
EV/EBIDTA
22.29
15.67
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
Tax payout
-24.42
-25.17
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
98.64
Inventory days
39.96
Creditor days
-36.16
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-56.63
-21.74
Net debt / equity
-0.07
-0.19
Net debt / op. profit
-0.31
-0.87
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-27.43
-35.71
Employee costs
-3.01
-3.92
Other costs
-44.79
-37.33
