Raghav Productivity Enhancers Ltd Key Ratios

636
(1.02%)
Jan 20, 2025|11:39:55 AM

QUICKLINKS FOR Raghav Productivity Enhancers Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

54.86

Op profit growth

66.59

EBIT growth

87.62

Net profit growth

95.14

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

24.76

23.01

EBIT margin

24.01

19.82

Net profit margin

17.83

14.15

RoCE

25.81

RoNW

5.13

RoA

4.79

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

16.4

8.4

Dividend per share

1

0.5

Cash EPS

14.33

6.42

Book value per share

99.76

59.79

Valuation ratios

P/E

8.31

6.77

P/CEPS

9.51

8.85

P/B

1.36

0.95

EV/EBIDTA

22.29

15.67

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

Tax payout

-24.42

-25.17

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

98.64

Inventory days

39.96

Creditor days

-36.16

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

-56.63

-21.74

Net debt / equity

-0.07

-0.19

Net debt / op. profit

-0.31

-0.87

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-27.43

-35.71

Employee costs

-3.01

-3.92

Other costs

-44.79

-37.33

