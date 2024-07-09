|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|3 Aug 2024
|5 Jul 2024
|Please find enclosed outcome of Board meeting Dear Sir/Maam Please find attached Annual Report 2023-24 along with Notice of 15th AGM (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 09/07/2024) Dear Sir Please find attached Scrutinizer Report of 15th AGM of the Company. Dear Sir/Maam Please find enclosed proceeding of 15th Annual General meeting. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 03.08.2024) Dear Sir/Maam Please find attached voting results (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 05/08/2024)
