To

The Members of

RAGHAV PRODUCTIVITY ENHANCERS LIMITED

Report on the Audit Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements

Opinion

We have audited the accompanying Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements of Raghav Productivity Enhancers Limited ("the Company"), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at March 31, 2024, the Statement of Profit and Loss (including Other Comprehensive Income), Statement of Change in Equity and Statement of Cash Flow for the year then ended, and notes to the standalone Ind AS financial statements including a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information (hereinafter referred to as "Standalone Financial Statements").

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid standalone financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at 31 March 2024, and its profit (including other comprehensive income), changes in equity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis of Opinion

We conducted our audit of Standalone Ind AS financial statements in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) as specified under Section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those SAs are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the ‘Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the standalone financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the standalone financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the standalone financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. We have determined the matters described below to be the key audit matters to be communicated in our report.

The Key Audit Matter How was the matter addressed in our audit Revenue Recognition Revenue is one of the key profit drivers. Cut-off is the key assertion Our audit procedures with regard to revenue recognition included test- insofar as revenue recognition is concerned, since an inappropriate cut- ing controls, around dispatches/ deliveries, inventory reconciliations and off can result in material misstatement of results for the year. substantive testing for cut-offs and analytical review procedures.

Information other than the Financial Statements and Auditors Report thereon

The Companys management and Board of Directors are responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Companys annual report, but does not include the standalone Ind AS financial statements and our auditors report thereon. These reports are expected to be made available to us after the date of this audit report.

Our opinion on the standalone Ind AS financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the standalone Ind AS financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the standalone financial statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated. If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. Since these reports are expected to be made available to us after the date of this audit report hence currently, we have nothing to report in this regard.

Responsibilities of Management and Those Charged with Governance for the Financial Statements

The Companys management and Board of Directors are responsible for the matters stated in Section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") with respect to the preparation of these Standalone Financial Statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, state of affairs, profit (including other comprehensive income), changes in equity and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS) specified under section 133 of the Act, read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015 as amended. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the Standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the standalone Ind AS financial statements, management and Board of Directors are responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

Board of Directors is also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibility for the Audit of Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the standalone Ind AS financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these standalone financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

Identif y and assess the risks of material misstatement standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

• Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under Section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the company has adequate internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the standalone financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern..

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the standalone financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the standalone financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the standalone financial statements that, individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the standalone financial statements may be influenced. We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in (i) planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work; and (ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the standalone financial statements.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards. of the From the matter communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the standalone financials statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on other Legal & Regulatory Requirement

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order") issued by the Central Government of India in terms of subsection (11) of section 143 of the Act, we give in the Annexure-I statement on the matters specified in the paragraph 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

2. As required by Section 143 (3) of the Act, we report that: a. We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purpose of our audit. b. In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books. c. The Standalone Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss (including Other Comprehensive Income), Statement of Changes in Equity and Statement of Cash Flow dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account. d. In our opinion, the aforesaid Standalone Financial Statements comply with the Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended. e. On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on 31 March 2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on 31 March 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164 (2) of the Act. f With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls. with reference to financial statements of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in Annexure-II. Our report expresses an Unmodified Opinion on the adequacy and operating effectiveness of the company internal financial controls over financial reporting. g. With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with the requirements of section 197(16) of the Act, as amended: In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the remuneration paid by the Company to its directors during the year is in accordance with the provisions of section 197 of the Act. h. With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us: i. The Company does not have any pending litigations which would impact its financial position; ii. The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivatives contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses; and iii. There were no amounts which were required to be transferred, to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company. iv a) . The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the company to or in any other person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries. b) The management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds have been received by the company from any person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries; c) Based on the audit procedures that have been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (i) and (ii) of Rule 11 (e) as provided under (a) and (b) above contain any material misstatement. v The final dividend paid by the Company during the year, in. respect of the same declared for the previous year, is in accordance with Section 123 of the Act to the extent it applies to payment of dividend. As stated in note 39 to the standalone financial statements, the Board of Directors of the Company has proposed final dividend for the year which is subject to the approval of the members at the ensuing Annual General Meeting. The dividend declared is in accordance with Section 123 of the Act to the extent it applies to declaration of dividend. vi. Based on our examination which included test checks, the company has used an accounting software for maintaining its books of account which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the software. Further, during the course of our audit we did not come across any instance of audit trail feature being tampered with. As proviso to Rule 3(1) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 is applicable from April 1, 2023, reporting under Rule 11 (g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 on preservation of audit trail as per the statutory requirements for record retention is not applicable for the year ended March 31, 2024.

For A. Bafna & Co. Chartered Accountants FRN : 003660C (Vivek Gupta) Partner M. No. 400543 UDIN: 24400543BKCXRV5942 Place: Jaipur Date: May 17, 2024

Annexure I to the Independent Auditors Report

Referred to in Paragraph 1 under ‘Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirement section of our report to the Members of Raghav Productivity Enhancers Limited of even date for the year ended March 31, 2024.

To the best of our information and according to the explanations provided to us by the Company and the books of account and records examined by us in the normal course of audit, we state that:

1. In respect of the Companys Property, Plant and Equipment, and Intangible Assets:

a) (A) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of Property, Plant and Equipment.

(B) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars of Intangible assets.

b) The Company has a program of physical verification of Property, Plant and Equipment so to cover all the assets every year. Pursuant to the program, Property, Plant and Equipment were physically verified by the Management during the year. According to the information and explanations given to us, no material discrepancies were noticed on such verification.

c) Based on our examination of the registered sale deed / transfer deed / conveyance deed provided to us, we report that the title of all the immovable properties (Other than properties where the company is a lessee & the lease agreement is dully executed in favour of the lessee) disclosed in the financial statements are held in the name of the company as at the balance sheet date.

d) The Company has not revalued any of its Property, Plant and Equipment and intangible assets during the year.

e) No proceedings have been initiated during the year or are pending against the Company as at March 31, 2024 for holding any benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (as amended in 2016) and rules made thereunder

2. (a) The inventory has been physically verified during the year by the management. In our opinion, the frequency together with coverage & procedure of verification are reasonable, further the management has not found discrepancies of more than 10% or more in the aggregate for each class of inventory.

(b) The Company has been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of 5 crores, in aggregate, at any points of time during the year, from banks or financial institutions on the basis of security of current assets, we have broadly reviewed the quarterly returns / statement filed by the company with such bank and the books of accounts of the company and no material discrepancies were observed.

3. The Company has made investment and has provided loan to its wholly owned subsidiary company, however it has not provided any guarantee or security for such loans, in this regard

(a) The company has not made investment in, provided any guarantee or security or granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans, secured or unsecured to companies, firms, LLP or any other parties other than Investment made in Wholly Owned Subsidiary Company i.e., Raghav Productivity solutions Private Limited by taking its Compulsory Convertible Debentures amounting to 1300.00 Lakhs during the year making total investment of 6500.00 Lacs and loans provided to its wholly owned subsidiary company i.e., Raghav Productivity Solutions Private Limited during the Year, the required details to the extent applicable are as under:-

Opening 1,067.40 Lakhs Amount of loan given during the pe- 1,456.48 Lakhs riod (Including Interest charged) Amount of repayment received during 1,681.00 Lakhs the year Interest Charged @7.50% p.a. 40.98 Lakhs Closing Balance 842.88 Lakhs For Principal Business activities of the Purpose to which loan given recipient

(b) In our opinion, the investments made and the terms and conditions of the grant of loans, during the year, prima facie, not prejudicial to the Companys interest.

(c) In respect of loans granted by the Company, the schedule of repayment of principal and payment of interest has been stipulated and the repayments of principal amounts and receipts of interest are generally being regular as per stipulation.

(d) There are no overdue amounts in respect of the loan granted to a body corporate listed in the register maintained under section 189 of the Act.

(e) No loan granted by the Company which has fallen due during the year, has been renewed or extended or fresh loans granted to settle the over dues of existing loans given to the same parties.

(f) The Company has not been granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans either repayable on demand or without specifying any terms or period of repayment during the year. Hence, reporting under clause 3(iii)(f) is not applicable.

4. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has complied with the provisions of section 185 and 186 of the Act, with respect to the loans and investments made.