Raghav Productivity Enhancers Ltd Summary

Raghav Productivity Enhancers Limited was originally incorporated on December 16, 2009, as Raghav Ramming Mass Private Limited in Jaipur, Rajasthan, as a Private Limited. Subsequently, the Company was converted into a Public Limited Company and the name of the Company was changed to Raghav Ramming Mass Limited vide a fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated December 01, 2015. The Company is a largest manufacturer of Silica Ramming Mass. Silica ramming mass is a high-purity refractory material used to line induction furnaces, shielding them from extreme temperatures and chemical reactions during metal melting, while offering strong thermal and mechanical durability. In technical collaboration with JWK AB Sweden, it has been supplying superior products to both big capacity plants across India and to over 35+ countries worldwide. The Company, an ISO 9001:2008 company, established the first manufacturing Unit in Kaladera, Rajasthan mainly with the object of manufacturing Quartz Powder (Ramming mass) with a capacity of almost 15000 Tonnes per annum. The manufacturing facilities of the Company are located in the Rich High Quality Quartz Mining area of Rajasthan namely Kaladera and Newai.The Company began their journey with a setting up of traditional 12,000 MTPA Plant in 2009; it started fully integrated plant with a capacity of 72,000 MTPA in 2014; it commissioned a fully integrated plant with 72,000 MTPA capacity the worlds first fully automated plant in 2015.Company started new plant in Newai for the production of Quartz powder and Quartz granule/silica granule and powder granule-used in glass industries, artificial quartz slab, semi conductors, ceramic, paint, crucibles, Tundish Board sleve nozzle and other-items used in induction Furnace in 2016-17. It converted granules plant to ramming mass, enhancing capacity to 144,000 MTPA in 2018.The Company further expanded mass production capacity to 180,000 MTPA through through a 100% fully-owned subsidiary project - Raghav Productivity Solutions Private Limited at Tonk Dist., of Rajasthan in 2019. It launched value-added ramming mass products which had higher margins and introduced other refractory products in 2020.The Companys products are primarily used in the emerging sectors of the steel manufacturing industry. The proposed plant site is well connected with rail and road transport. Also, it is in close vicinity of Western Dedicated Freight Corridor (DFC) for seamless goods transport. The installed capacity increased by 60% from 180,000 MTPA to 288,000 MPTA in 2022-23 by commissioning of a new plant near the existing plant in Newai. The Company has entered into high-margin Foundry market in addition to the steel plants, wherein it has also done a tie-up with global leader, Capital Refractories for the supply of silica ramming mass to the foundry and casting industries worldwide in 2023.