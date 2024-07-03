Summary

RHI Magnesita India Ltd. (formerly Orient Refractories Ltd.) is amongst one of the top refractory manufactures in India. The Company primarily manufactures refractories for the steel industry. ORL sells its products both in India and overseas. It provides a wide range of special refractories. It serves customers through three state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities situated at Bhiwadi (Rajasthan), Vizag (Andhra Pradesh) and Cuttack (Odisha). It has franchise operation in Salem, Tamil Nadu for manufacturing basic spray mass.The companys product range includes Isostatically Pressed Continuous Casting Refractories, Slide Gate Plates, Nozzles and Well Blocks, Tundish Nozzles, Bottom Purging Refractories and Top Purging Lances, Slag Arresting Darts, Basic Spray Mass for Tundish working lining and Castables. All these products are custom made to suit the casting conditions and grade of steel being cast. Orient Refractories Ltd was incorporated on November 26, 2010, as a wholly owned subsidiary of Orient Abrasives Limited. The Company entered into a Scheme of Arrangement with Orient Abrasives Limited and their respective Shareholders, which became effective on April 1, 2011. In terms of the Scheme, the refractory business of Orient Abrasives Limited was demerged into the Company on a going concern basis. Thus, the Company is authorized to carry on the business of manufacturers, producers, processors, importers, exporters, buyers, sellers of and dealers in all kinds of refractories

Read More