RHI Magnesita India Ltd Share Price

494.15
(-0.53%)
Jan 6, 2025|01:19:56 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open492.5
  • Day's High502.65
  • 52 Wk High807.55
  • Prev. Close496.8
  • Day's Low492.35
  • 52 Wk Low 486
  • Turnover (lac)490.44
  • P/E44.05
  • Face Value1
  • Book Value195.25
  • EPS11.27
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)10,204.27
  • Div. Yield0.5
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

RHI Magnesita India Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Refractories

Open

492.5

Prev. Close

496.8

Turnover(Lac.)

490.44

Day's High

502.65

Day's Low

492.35

52 Week's High

807.55

52 Week's Low

486

Book Value

195.25

Face Value

1

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

10,204.27

P/E

44.05

EPS

11.27

Divi. Yield

0.5

RHI Magnesita India Ltd Corporate Action

23 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 23 Aug, 2024

arrow

26 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

9 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

29 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 2.5

arrow

RHI Magnesita India Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

Trading Account

RHI Magnesita India Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|01:39 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 56.07%

Foreign: 56.07%

Indian: 0.00%

Non-Promoter- 17.52%

Institutions: 17.52%

Non-Institutions: 26.40%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

RHI Magnesita India Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

20.65

18.8

16.1

16.1

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

3,880.94

2,909.55

1,011.26

789.39

Net Worth

3,901.59

2,928.35

1,027.36

805.49

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

1,366.41

696.09

626.78

519.38

yoy growth (%)

96.29

11.05

20.67

13.18

Raw materials

-853.3

-411.17

-347.06

-290.62

As % of sales

62.44

59.06

55.37

55.95

Employee costs

-105.07

-57.57

-47.27

-42.52

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

183.71

116.69

130.84

105.31

Depreciation

-29.61

-10.95

-6.82

-6.3

Tax paid

-47.75

-29.44

-45.01

-36.4

Working capital

36.03

369.08

-72.09

60.03

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

96.29

11.05

20.67

13.18

Op profit growth

71.38

-4.58

22.91

21.33

EBIT growth

62.97

-10.81

24.24

24.4

Net profit growth

55.82

1.65

24.56

23.45

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

3,781.1

2,726.27

1,999.37

1,370.38

1,387.59

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

3,781.1

2,726.27

1,999.37

1,370.38

1,387.59

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

10.96

14.88

5.43

12.32

10.36

View Annually Results

RHI Magnesita India Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

RHI Magnesita India Ltd

RHIM

496.8

44.0510,251.7648.790.5660.94192.75

Vesuvius India Ltd

VESUVIUS

4,605.45

35.779,360.9468.460.28443.52642.03

Raghav Productivity Enhancers Ltd

RPEL

746.8

148.63,424.34.670.626.3636.43

IFGL Refractories Ltd

IFGLEXPOR

456.8

34.091,641.5913.661.54253.62186.54

Orient Ceratech Ltd

ORIENTCER

50.32

54.06601.551.750.572.5322.86

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT RHI Magnesita India Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Sanjay Kumar

Managing Director & CEO

Pramod Sagar

Chairman & Independent Directo

Vijay Sharma

Non Executive Director

Erwin Jankovits

Independent Director

Sonu chadha

Non Executive Director

Gustavo Franco

Independent Director

Nazim Sheikh

Non Executive Director

Ticiana Kobel

Independent Director

Kamal Sarda

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by RHI Magnesita India Ltd

Summary

RHI Magnesita India Ltd. (formerly Orient Refractories Ltd.) is amongst one of the top refractory manufactures in India. The Company primarily manufactures refractories for the steel industry. ORL sells its products both in India and overseas. It provides a wide range of special refractories. It serves customers through three state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities situated at Bhiwadi (Rajasthan), Vizag (Andhra Pradesh) and Cuttack (Odisha). It has franchise operation in Salem, Tamil Nadu for manufacturing basic spray mass.The companys product range includes Isostatically Pressed Continuous Casting Refractories, Slide Gate Plates, Nozzles and Well Blocks, Tundish Nozzles, Bottom Purging Refractories and Top Purging Lances, Slag Arresting Darts, Basic Spray Mass for Tundish working lining and Castables. All these products are custom made to suit the casting conditions and grade of steel being cast. Orient Refractories Ltd was incorporated on November 26, 2010, as a wholly owned subsidiary of Orient Abrasives Limited. The Company entered into a Scheme of Arrangement with Orient Abrasives Limited and their respective Shareholders, which became effective on April 1, 2011. In terms of the Scheme, the refractory business of Orient Abrasives Limited was demerged into the Company on a going concern basis. Thus, the Company is authorized to carry on the business of manufacturers, producers, processors, importers, exporters, buyers, sellers of and dealers in all kinds of refractories
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the RHI Magnesita India Ltd share price today?

The RHI Magnesita India Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹494.15 today.

What is the Market Cap of RHI Magnesita India Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of RHI Magnesita India Ltd is ₹10204.27 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of RHI Magnesita India Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of RHI Magnesita India Ltd is 44.05 and 2.58 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of RHI Magnesita India Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a RHI Magnesita India Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of RHI Magnesita India Ltd is ₹486 and ₹807.55 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of RHI Magnesita India Ltd?

RHI Magnesita India Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 15.17%, 3 Years at 10.35%, 1 Year at -36.48%, 6 Month at -21.74%, 3 Month at -19.25% and 1 Month at -10.32%.

What is the shareholding pattern of RHI Magnesita India Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of RHI Magnesita India Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 56.07 %
Institutions - 17.53 %
Public - 26.40 %

