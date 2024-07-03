Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorRefractories
Open₹492.5
Prev. Close₹496.8
Turnover(Lac.)₹490.44
Day's High₹502.65
Day's Low₹492.35
52 Week's High₹807.55
52 Week's Low₹486
Book Value₹195.25
Face Value₹1
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)10,204.27
P/E44.05
EPS11.27
Divi. Yield0.5
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
20.65
18.8
16.1
16.1
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
3,880.94
2,909.55
1,011.26
789.39
Net Worth
3,901.59
2,928.35
1,027.36
805.49
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
1,366.41
696.09
626.78
519.38
yoy growth (%)
96.29
11.05
20.67
13.18
Raw materials
-853.3
-411.17
-347.06
-290.62
As % of sales
62.44
59.06
55.37
55.95
Employee costs
-105.07
-57.57
-47.27
-42.52
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
183.71
116.69
130.84
105.31
Depreciation
-29.61
-10.95
-6.82
-6.3
Tax paid
-47.75
-29.44
-45.01
-36.4
Working capital
36.03
369.08
-72.09
60.03
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
96.29
11.05
20.67
13.18
Op profit growth
71.38
-4.58
22.91
21.33
EBIT growth
62.97
-10.81
24.24
24.4
Net profit growth
55.82
1.65
24.56
23.45
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
3,781.1
2,726.27
1,999.37
1,370.38
1,387.59
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
3,781.1
2,726.27
1,999.37
1,370.38
1,387.59
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
10.96
14.88
5.43
12.32
10.36
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
RHI Magnesita India Ltd
RHIM
496.8
|44.05
|10,251.76
|48.79
|0.5
|660.94
|192.75
Vesuvius India Ltd
VESUVIUS
4,605.45
|35.77
|9,360.94
|68.46
|0.28
|443.52
|642.03
Raghav Productivity Enhancers Ltd
RPEL
746.8
|148.6
|3,424.3
|4.67
|0.6
|26.36
|36.43
IFGL Refractories Ltd
IFGLEXPOR
456.8
|34.09
|1,641.59
|13.66
|1.54
|253.62
|186.54
Orient Ceratech Ltd
ORIENTCER
50.32
|54.06
|601.55
|1.75
|0.5
|72.53
|22.86
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Sanjay Kumar
Managing Director & CEO
Pramod Sagar
Chairman & Independent Directo
Vijay Sharma
Non Executive Director
Erwin Jankovits
Independent Director
Sonu chadha
Non Executive Director
Gustavo Franco
Independent Director
Nazim Sheikh
Non Executive Director
Ticiana Kobel
Independent Director
Kamal Sarda
Summary
RHI Magnesita India Ltd. (formerly Orient Refractories Ltd.) is amongst one of the top refractory manufactures in India. The Company primarily manufactures refractories for the steel industry. ORL sells its products both in India and overseas. It provides a wide range of special refractories. It serves customers through three state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities situated at Bhiwadi (Rajasthan), Vizag (Andhra Pradesh) and Cuttack (Odisha). It has franchise operation in Salem, Tamil Nadu for manufacturing basic spray mass.The companys product range includes Isostatically Pressed Continuous Casting Refractories, Slide Gate Plates, Nozzles and Well Blocks, Tundish Nozzles, Bottom Purging Refractories and Top Purging Lances, Slag Arresting Darts, Basic Spray Mass for Tundish working lining and Castables. All these products are custom made to suit the casting conditions and grade of steel being cast. Orient Refractories Ltd was incorporated on November 26, 2010, as a wholly owned subsidiary of Orient Abrasives Limited. The Company entered into a Scheme of Arrangement with Orient Abrasives Limited and their respective Shareholders, which became effective on April 1, 2011. In terms of the Scheme, the refractory business of Orient Abrasives Limited was demerged into the Company on a going concern basis. Thus, the Company is authorized to carry on the business of manufacturers, producers, processors, importers, exporters, buyers, sellers of and dealers in all kinds of refractories
The RHI Magnesita India Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹494.15 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of RHI Magnesita India Ltd is ₹10204.27 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of RHI Magnesita India Ltd is 44.05 and 2.58 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a RHI Magnesita India Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of RHI Magnesita India Ltd is ₹486 and ₹807.55 as of 06 Jan ‘25
RHI Magnesita India Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 15.17%, 3 Years at 10.35%, 1 Year at -36.48%, 6 Month at -21.74%, 3 Month at -19.25% and 1 Month at -10.32%.
