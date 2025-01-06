RHI Magnesita India Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
183.71
116.69
130.84
105.31
Depreciation
-29.61
-10.95
-6.82
-6.3
Tax paid
-47.75
-29.44
-45.01
-36.4
Working capital
36.03
369.08
-72.09
60.03
Other operating items
Operating
142.37
445.37
6.91
122.63
Capital expenditure
41.06
227.45
9.48
-29.04
Free cash flow
183.43
672.82
16.4
93.59
Equity raised
1,349.19
915.21
516.26
415.02
Investing
0
-97.55
107.68
-0.01
Financing
117.02
70.61
0
0
Dividends paid
0
0
30.03
30.03
Net in cash
1,649.64
1,561.1
670.38
538.64
