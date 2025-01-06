iifl-logo-icon 1
RHI Magnesita India Ltd Cash Flow Statement

497.75
(0.19%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:10 PM

RHI Magnesita FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

183.71

116.69

130.84

105.31

Depreciation

-29.61

-10.95

-6.82

-6.3

Tax paid

-47.75

-29.44

-45.01

-36.4

Working capital

36.03

369.08

-72.09

60.03

Other operating items

Operating

142.37

445.37

6.91

122.63

Capital expenditure

41.06

227.45

9.48

-29.04

Free cash flow

183.43

672.82

16.4

93.59

Equity raised

1,349.19

915.21

516.26

415.02

Investing

0

-97.55

107.68

-0.01

Financing

117.02

70.61

0

0

Dividends paid

0

0

30.03

30.03

Net in cash

1,649.64

1,561.1

670.38

538.64

