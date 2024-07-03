RHI Magnesita India Ltd Quarterly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2024
|Jun-2024
|Mar-2024
|Dec-2023
|Sept-2023
Gross Sales
867.07
878.76
943.29
922.94
986.91
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
867.07
878.76
943.29
922.94
986.91
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
15.39
3.01
4.19
1.39
2.8
Total Income
882.46
881.77
947.48
924.33
989.71
Total Expenditure
759.97
724.87
1,120.76
806.16
839.04
PBIDT
122.49
156.9
-173.28
118.17
150.67
Interest
9.79
10.59
13.46
16.13
8.54
PBDT
112.7
146.32
-186.74
102.04
142.13
Depreciation
50.31
48.17
44.28
48.16
44.18
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
15.31
30.02
24.1
19.67
24.08
Deferred Tax
1.17
-4.75
2.79
-5.17
2.27
Reported Profit After Tax
45.91
72.88
-257.9
39.38
71.6
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0.29
Net Profit after Minority Interest
45.91
72.88
-257.9
39.38
71.31
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
-298.89
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
45.91
72.88
40.99
39.38
71.31
EPS (Unit Curr.)
2.22
3.53
-12.49
1.92
3.46
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
20.65
20.65
20.65
20.65
20.65
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
14.12
17.85
-18.36
12.8
15.26
PBDTM(%)
12.99
16.65
-19.79
11.05
14.4
PATM(%)
5.29
8.29
-27.34
4.26
7.25
