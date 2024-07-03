iifl-logo-icon 1
RHI Magnesita India Ltd Quarterly Results

489.2
(-1.72%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:31:12 PM

Financials

Profit & Loss
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Sept-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023Sept-2023

Gross Sales

867.07

878.76

943.29

922.94

986.91

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

867.07

878.76

943.29

922.94

986.91

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

15.39

3.01

4.19

1.39

2.8

Total Income

882.46

881.77

947.48

924.33

989.71

Total Expenditure

759.97

724.87

1,120.76

806.16

839.04

PBIDT

122.49

156.9

-173.28

118.17

150.67

Interest

9.79

10.59

13.46

16.13

8.54

PBDT

112.7

146.32

-186.74

102.04

142.13

Depreciation

50.31

48.17

44.28

48.16

44.18

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

15.31

30.02

24.1

19.67

24.08

Deferred Tax

1.17

-4.75

2.79

-5.17

2.27

Reported Profit After Tax

45.91

72.88

-257.9

39.38

71.6

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0.29

Net Profit after Minority Interest

45.91

72.88

-257.9

39.38

71.31

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

-298.89

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

45.91

72.88

40.99

39.38

71.31

EPS (Unit Curr.)

2.22

3.53

-12.49

1.92

3.46

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

20.65

20.65

20.65

20.65

20.65

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

14.12

17.85

-18.36

12.8

15.26

PBDTM(%)

12.99

16.65

-19.79

11.05

14.4

PATM(%)

5.29

8.29

-27.34

4.26

7.25

