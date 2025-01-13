RHI Magnesita India Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
20.65
18.8
16.1
16.1
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
3,880.94
2,909.55
1,011.26
789.39
Net Worth
3,901.59
2,928.35
1,027.36
805.49
Minority Interest
Debt
111.15
617.98
64.71
62.39
Deferred Tax Liability Net
29.1
32.7
0
3.13
Total Liabilities
4,041.84
3,579.03
1,092.07
871.01
Fixed Assets
1,055.02
1,057.48
312.09
285.05
Intangible Assets
Investments
1,864.92
1,717.89
10.13
10.13
Deferred Tax Asset Net
12
6.79
6.66
5.86
Networking Capital
1,075.28
674.48
692.28
415.97
Inventories
619.43
633.9
607.71
352.59
Inventory Days
94.18
Sundry Debtors
701.41
511.25
450.22
327.38
Debtor Days
87.45
Other Current Assets
347.34
393.27
214.46
126.98
Sundry Creditors
-499.99
-652.04
-527.42
-351.95
Creditor Days
94.01
Other Current Liabilities
-92.91
-211.9
-52.69
-39.03
Cash
34.62
122.4
70.93
154
Total Assets
4,041.84
3,579.04
1,092.09
871.01
