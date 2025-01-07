iifl-logo-icon 1
RHI Magnesita India Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

489.2
(-1.72%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:31:12 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

1,366.41

696.09

626.78

519.38

yoy growth (%)

96.29

11.05

20.67

13.18

Raw materials

-853.3

-411.17

-347.06

-290.62

As % of sales

62.44

59.06

55.37

55.95

Employee costs

-105.07

-57.57

-47.27

-42.52

As % of sales

7.69

8.27

7.54

8.18

Other costs

-200.25

-106.11

-105.4

-82.87

As % of sales (Other Cost)

14.65

15.24

16.81

15.95

Operating profit

207.77

121.22

127.04

103.36

OPM

15.2

17.41

20.27

19.9

Depreciation

-29.61

-10.95

-6.82

-6.3

Interest expense

-6.48

0

0

0

Other income

12.03

6.42

10.62

8.26

Profit before tax

183.71

116.69

130.84

105.31

Taxes

-47.75

-29.44

-45.01

-36.4

Tax rate

-25.99

-25.23

-34.4

-34.56

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

135.95

87.25

85.83

68.9

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

135.95

87.25

85.83

68.9

yoy growth (%)

55.82

1.65

24.56

23.45

NPM

9.94

12.53

13.69

13.26

