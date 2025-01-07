Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
1,366.41
696.09
626.78
519.38
yoy growth (%)
96.29
11.05
20.67
13.18
Raw materials
-853.3
-411.17
-347.06
-290.62
As % of sales
62.44
59.06
55.37
55.95
Employee costs
-105.07
-57.57
-47.27
-42.52
As % of sales
7.69
8.27
7.54
8.18
Other costs
-200.25
-106.11
-105.4
-82.87
As % of sales (Other Cost)
14.65
15.24
16.81
15.95
Operating profit
207.77
121.22
127.04
103.36
OPM
15.2
17.41
20.27
19.9
Depreciation
-29.61
-10.95
-6.82
-6.3
Interest expense
-6.48
0
0
0
Other income
12.03
6.42
10.62
8.26
Profit before tax
183.71
116.69
130.84
105.31
Taxes
-47.75
-29.44
-45.01
-36.4
Tax rate
-25.99
-25.23
-34.4
-34.56
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
135.95
87.25
85.83
68.9
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
135.95
87.25
85.83
68.9
yoy growth (%)
55.82
1.65
24.56
23.45
NPM
9.94
12.53
13.69
13.26
