iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

RHI Magnesita India Ltd Key Ratios

493.8
(-0.18%)
Jan 20, 2025|11:59:47 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR RHI Magnesita India Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

95.85

-6.45

Op profit growth

71.18

-4.81

EBIT growth

62.84

-14.68

Net profit growth

57.28

-3.29

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

15.21

17.41

17.11

EBIT margin

13.94

16.76

18.38

Net profit margin

9.96

12.41

12

RoCE

23.14

20.29

RoNW

4.52

4.02

RoA

4.13

3.75

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

11.37

11.31

7.48

Dividend per share

2.5

2.5

2.5

Cash EPS

8.89

6.3

6.75

Book value per share

67.07

58.53

31.31

Valuation ratios

P/E

19.93

10.25

31.72

P/CEPS

25.49

18.39

35.11

P/B

3.38

1.98

7.57

EV/EBIDTA

11.88

10.41

19.31

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

0

Tax payout

-25.98

-25.96

-34.68

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

87.91

127.77

Inventory days

84.02

103.1

Creditor days

-91.58

-109.47

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

-29.47

0

0

Net debt / equity

-0.12

-0.08

-0.07

Net debt / op. profit

-0.46

-0.46

-0.21

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-62.42

-59.03

-59.44

Employee costs

-7.7

-8.3

-7.27

Other costs

-14.65

-15.25

-16.16

RHI Magnesita : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR RHI Magnesita India Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.