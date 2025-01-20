Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
95.85
-6.45
Op profit growth
71.18
-4.81
EBIT growth
62.84
-14.68
Net profit growth
57.28
-3.29
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
15.21
17.41
17.11
EBIT margin
13.94
16.76
18.38
Net profit margin
9.96
12.41
12
RoCE
23.14
20.29
RoNW
4.52
4.02
RoA
4.13
3.75
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
11.37
11.31
7.48
Dividend per share
2.5
2.5
2.5
Cash EPS
8.89
6.3
6.75
Book value per share
67.07
58.53
31.31
Valuation ratios
P/E
19.93
10.25
31.72
P/CEPS
25.49
18.39
35.11
P/B
3.38
1.98
7.57
EV/EBIDTA
11.88
10.41
19.31
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
Tax payout
-25.98
-25.96
-34.68
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
87.91
127.77
Inventory days
84.02
103.1
Creditor days
-91.58
-109.47
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-29.47
0
0
Net debt / equity
-0.12
-0.08
-0.07
Net debt / op. profit
-0.46
-0.46
-0.21
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-62.42
-59.03
-59.44
Employee costs
-7.7
-8.3
-7.27
Other costs
-14.65
-15.25
-16.16
