RHI Magnesita India Ltd Board Meeting

RHI Magnesita CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting7 Nov 20249 Oct 2024
Rhi Magnesita India Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 07/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve A meeting of Board of Directors of RHI Magnesita India Limited is scheduled to be held on Thursday 7 November 2024 inter alia to consider approve and take on record unaudited financial results (Standalone & Consolidated) of the Company for the quarter and half year ended 30 September 2024. The financial results shall be subject to limited review by the Statutory Auditors of the Company. Intimation is enclosed (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 07/11/2024)
Board Meeting14 Aug 202429 Jul 2024
Rhi Magnesita India Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation regarding meeting of Board of Directors of RHI Magnesita India Limited is scheduled to be held on Wednesday 14 August 2024 inter alia to consider approve and take on record unaudited financial results (Standalone & Consolidated) of the Company for the quarter ended 30 June 2024. The financial results shall be subject to limited review by the Statutory Auditors of the Company. Please find enclosed herewith intimation. (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 14.08.2024)
Board Meeting29 May 20248 May 2024
Rhi Magnesita India Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve and take on record audited financial results (standalone and consolidated) of the Company for the quarter and year ended March 31 2024 Rhi Magnesita India Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/05/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve For recommendation of Final Dividend for the financial year ended March 31, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 17.05.2024) Recommendation of final dividend of Rs. 2.50 per equity share Approval of audited standalone and consolidated financial statements of the Company for quarter and financial year ended 31 March 2024, recommendation of final dividend and revision of Corporate Social Responsibility policy and Risk management policy Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 29/05/2024)
Board Meeting29 Apr 202429 Apr 2024
Appointment of Chief Financial Officer w.e.f. May 1, 2024
Board Meeting13 Feb 202415 Jan 2024
Rhi Magnesita India Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Inter alia to consider approve and take on record the unaudited standalone & consolidated financial results of the Company for the quarter and nine months ended 31 December 2023 In reference to Companys letter dated 15 January 2024 with regard to intimation for convening meeting of Board of Directors of the Company and pursuant to Regulation 30 and 33 of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, {Listing Regulations), we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at the meeting held today has approved the Unaudited Consolidated and Standalone Financial Results for the quarter and nine months ended 31 December 2023. Further, we would like to state that Price Waterhouse, Chartered Accountants LLP, Statutory Auditors of the Company have issued limited review reports on the above said financial results. Financials enclosed (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 13/02/2024)
Board Meeting8 Feb 20248 Feb 2024
Enclosed Intimation regarding Scheme of Merger/ Amalgamation of RHI Magnesita Seven Refractories Limited (RHIM7) with i.e. Wholly-owned Subsidiary of RHI Magnesita India Refractories Limited (RHIMIRL) which is wholly-owned subsidiary of RHI Magnesita India Limited (Company)

