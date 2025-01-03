Company
CMP
Change
Change (%)
Mkt Cap
PE
Indbank Merchant Banking Services Ltd
46.81
|-0.01
|-0.02
|207.74
|20.19
Monarch Networth Capital Ltd
466.25
|-2.60
|-0.55
|3658.24
|25.15
Arihant Capital Markets Ltd
103.21
|-0.67
|-0.64
|1074.55
|14.16
DB (International) Stock Brokers Ltd
46.55
|-1.11
|-2.33
|162.93
|20.81
Steel City Securities Ltd
115.75
|-0.10
|-0.09
|174.86
|11.17
Geojit Financial Services Ltd
115.63
|-2.01
|-1.71
|3226.37
|18.74
Almondz Global Securities Ltd
34.17
|0.67
|2.00
|581.38
|134
SMC Global Securities Ltd
139.48
|2.91
|2.13
|1460.36
|9.21
Khandwala Securities Ltd
28.02
|0.51
|1.85
|42.74
|66.69
Dam Capital Advisors Ltd
404.05
|7.45
|1.88
|2856.07
|39.9
ICICI Securities Ltd
838
|-23.90
|-2.77
|27240.64
|13.62
Aditya Birla Money Ltd
255.95
|12.15
|4.98
|1446.35
|18.46
BLB Ltd
19.55
|-0.07
|-0.36
|103.35
|9.52
Inventure Growth & Securities Ltd
2.14
|-0.04
|-1.83
|224.70
|31.29
Indiabulls Financial Services Ltd(Merged)
271.8
|7.50
|2.84
|8493.75
|10.41
Nuvama Wealth Management Ltd
7012
|-210.85
|-2.92
|25156.29
|60.88
IIFL Capital Services Ltd
332.65
|-12.45
|-3.61
|10304.82
|15.45
Emkay Global Financial Services Ltd
312.2
|6.10
|1.99
|779.30
|12.92
Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd
971.2
|-14.00
|-1.42
|58201.94
|29.43
Angel One Ltd
2856.2
|-120.15
|-4.04
|25777.42
|19.99
Indo Thai Securities Ltd
1439.6
|34.05
|2.42
|1439.60
|77.01
Prudent Corporate Advisory Services Ltd
2767.35
|4.90
|0.18
|11458.68
|81.27
Wealth First Portfolio Managers Ltd
1551.95
|17.15
|1.12
|1653.60
|31.03
5Paisa Capital Ltd
474.95
|-2.95
|-0.62
|1482.98
|24.79
Share India Securities Ltd
299.8
|-4.50
|-1.48
|6542.22
|19.41
On January 2, Indian benchmark indices continued their winning streak and closed higher.
3 Jan 2025|07:52 AM
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Varun Beverages, NHPC, Hindustan Zinc, etc.
3 Jan 2025|07:01 AM
Eicher Motors is the only stock that hits 52 week high in Nifty. No stocks hits 52 week low in both Sensex and Nifty.
2 Jan 2025|02:04 PM
Asian markets opened mixed on January 2.
2 Jan 2025|09:03 AM
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: NMDC, Tata Motors, RailTel Corporation, etc.
2 Jan 2025|08:41 AM
