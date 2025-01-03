iifl-logo-icon 1
Stock/ Commodity Brokers Sector Stocks List

Stock/ Commodity Brokers Sector Stocks List

NSE

BSE

Company
CMP
Change
Change (%)
Mkt Cap
PE

Indbank Merchant Banking Services Ltd

46.81

-0.01-0.02207.7420.19

Monarch Networth Capital Ltd

466.25

-2.60-0.553658.2425.15

Arihant Capital Markets Ltd

103.21

-0.67-0.641074.5514.16

DB (International) Stock Brokers Ltd

46.55

-1.11-2.33162.9320.81

Steel City Securities Ltd

115.75

-0.10-0.09174.8611.17

Geojit Financial Services Ltd

115.63

-2.01-1.713226.3718.74

Almondz Global Securities Ltd

34.17

0.672.00581.38134

SMC Global Securities Ltd

139.48

2.912.131460.369.21

Khandwala Securities Ltd

28.02

0.511.8542.7466.69

Dam Capital Advisors Ltd

404.05

7.451.882856.0739.9

ICICI Securities Ltd

838

-23.90-2.7727240.6413.62

Aditya Birla Money Ltd

255.95

12.154.981446.3518.46

BLB Ltd

19.55

-0.07-0.36103.359.52

Inventure Growth & Securities Ltd

2.14

-0.04-1.83224.7031.29

Indiabulls Financial Services Ltd(Merged)

271.8

7.502.848493.7510.41

Nuvama Wealth Management Ltd

7012

-210.85-2.9225156.2960.88

IIFL Capital Services Ltd

332.65

-12.45-3.6110304.8215.45

Emkay Global Financial Services Ltd

312.2

6.101.99779.3012.92

Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd

971.2

-14.00-1.4258201.9429.43

Angel One Ltd

2856.2

-120.15-4.0425777.4219.99

Indo Thai Securities Ltd

1439.6

34.052.421439.6077.01

Prudent Corporate Advisory Services Ltd

2767.35

4.900.1811458.6881.27

Wealth First Portfolio Managers Ltd

1551.95

17.151.121653.6031.03

5Paisa Capital Ltd

474.95

-2.95-0.621482.9824.79

Share India Securities Ltd

299.8

-4.50-1.486542.2219.41

TOP NEWS

D-street may open weak amid global cues on Jan 03, 2025

On January 2, Indian benchmark indices continued their winning streak and closed higher.

3 Jan 2025|07:52 AM

Top Stocks for 3rd January 2025

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Varun Beverages, NHPC, Hindustan Zinc, etc.

3 Jan 2025|07:01 AM

Sensex and Nifty in Green on 2 January, 2025

Eicher Motors is the only stock that hits 52 week high in Nifty. No stocks hits 52 week low in both Sensex and Nifty.

2 Jan 2025|02:04 PM

Indices may open flat to negative on Jan 2, 2025

Asian markets opened mixed on January 2.

2 Jan 2025|09:03 AM

Top Stocks for Today - 2nd January 2025

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: NMDC, Tata Motors, RailTel Corporation, etc.

2 Jan 2025|08:41 AM

