SectorStock/ Commodity Brokers
Open₹1,551.95
Prev. Close₹1,551.95
Turnover(Lac.)₹24.93
Day's High₹1,575
Day's Low₹1,510.2
52 Week's High₹1,720
52 Week's Low₹415
Book Value₹137.4
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)1,609.97
P/E31.38
EPS49.46
Divi. Yield0.45
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
10.66
10.66
10.66
10.66
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
106.75
65.52
54.78
35.5
Net Worth
117.41
76.18
65.44
46.16
Minority Interest
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
54.33
29.49
31.46
24.77
10.02
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
54.33
29.49
31.46
24.77
10.02
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
12.63
-0.06
1.86
0
0
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd
MOTILALOFS
971.2
|29
|58,151
|591.49
|0.36
|1,770.55
|121.96
ICICI Securities Ltd
ISEC
838
|13.23
|27,170.75
|528.25
|3.45
|1,706.41
|136.4
Angel One Ltd
ANGELONE
2,856.2
|19.19
|25,785.54
|437.33
|1.13
|1,500.72
|582.5
Nuvama Wealth Management Ltd
NUVAMA
7,012
|59.03
|25,138.17
|316.84
|0
|515.55
|516.88
Prudent Corporate Advisory Services Ltd
PRUDENT
2,767.35
|81.44
|11,465.3
|42.82
|0.07
|251.92
|108.43
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director
Ashish Shah
Whole-time Director
Hena Ashish Shah
Independent Director
Devanshu Rashmikant Mehta
Independent Director
Rajan Babubhai Mehta
Independent Director
Binal Parth Gandhi
Independent Director
Sanjiv Harshad Shah
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Wealth First Portfolio Managers Ltd
Summary
Wealth First Portfolio Managers Limited was incorporated as DSFS Securities and Broking Private Limited vide Certificate of Incorporation on April 16, 2002 in Ahmedabad. Later on, the name of the Company was changed to Wealth First Portfolio Managers Private Limited dated May 14, 2003. The Company converted into a Public Limited Company and a fresh Certificate of Incorporation upon the conversion was issued on September 30, 2015 by the Registrar of Companies, Gujarat and the name of the Company was changed from Wealth First Portfolio Managers Private Limited to Wealth First Portfolio Managers Limited. The Company is one of top 50 AMFI distributors of Mutual Funds. Headquartered in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, the Companys operations are spearheaded by Mr. Ashish Shah and managed by a team of 66 financial experts managing clients from all walks-of-life in India and globally. The Company is engaged in the business of Broking Services, Distributor of Mutual Fund, Govt. Securities Trading, Pension Products, Fixed Deposit, PMS, Direct Bonds-taxable and taxfree. The Company operates in the business of selling bonds and equity.The Company was the first to strike a Rs 1 Crore Bond deal in the Secondary market, to Sell Zero Coupon Bond in Secondary, to be a market maker of a MF Scheme -Unit 64. The Company was the first distributor to promote the ETFs - Benchmark Bees.The Company received licence for providing advisory services to clients by widening its service basket. It received the licence
The Wealth First Portfolio Managers Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹1511 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Wealth First Portfolio Managers Ltd is ₹1609.97 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Wealth First Portfolio Managers Ltd is 31.38 and 11.54 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Wealth First Portfolio Managers Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Wealth First Portfolio Managers Ltd is ₹415 and ₹1720 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Wealth First Portfolio Managers Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 80.02%, 3 Years at 81.63%, 1 Year at 234.94%, 6 Month at 96.92%, 3 Month at 18.42% and 1 Month at 0.93%.
