Wealth First Portfolio Managers Ltd Share Price

1,511
(-2.64%)
Jan 6, 2025|11:19:56 AM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open1,551.95
  • Day's High1,575
  • 52 Wk High1,720
  • Prev. Close1,551.95
  • Day's Low1,510.2
  • 52 Wk Low 415
  • Turnover (lac)24.93
  • P/E31.38
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value137.4
  • EPS49.46
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)1,609.97
  • Div. Yield0.45
No Records Found

Wealth First Portfolio Managers Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Stock/ Commodity Brokers

Open

1,551.95

Prev. Close

1,551.95

Turnover(Lac.)

24.93

Day's High

1,575

Day's Low

1,510.2

52 Week's High

1,720

52 Week's Low

415

Book Value

137.4

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

1,609.97

P/E

31.38

EPS

49.46

Divi. Yield

0.45

Wealth First Portfolio Managers Ltd Corporate Action

7 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

11 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 11 Jul, 2024

14 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 8

Record Date: 25 Oct, 2024

Wealth First Portfolio Managers Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Wealth First Portfolio Managers Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|11:39 AM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 74.04%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 74.04%

Non-Promoter- 25.95%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 25.95%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Wealth First Portfolio Managers Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

10.66

10.66

10.66

10.66

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

106.75

65.52

54.78

35.5

Net Worth

117.41

76.18

65.44

46.16

Minority Interest

No Record Found

No Record Found

No Record Found

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

54.33

29.49

31.46

24.77

10.02

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

54.33

29.49

31.46

24.77

10.02

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

12.63

-0.06

1.86

0

0

Wealth First Portfolio Managers Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd

MOTILALOFS

971.2

2958,151591.490.361,770.55121.96

ICICI Securities Ltd

ISEC

838

13.2327,170.75528.253.451,706.41136.4

Angel One Ltd

ANGELONE

2,856.2

19.1925,785.54437.331.131,500.72582.5

Nuvama Wealth Management Ltd

NUVAMA

7,012

59.0325,138.17316.840515.55516.88

Prudent Corporate Advisory Services Ltd

PRUDENT

2,767.35

81.4411,465.342.820.07251.92108.43

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Wealth First Portfolio Managers Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director

Ashish Shah

Whole-time Director

Hena Ashish Shah

Independent Director

Devanshu Rashmikant Mehta

Independent Director

Rajan Babubhai Mehta

Independent Director

Binal Parth Gandhi

Independent Director

Sanjiv Harshad Shah

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Wealth First Portfolio Managers Ltd

Summary

Wealth First Portfolio Managers Limited was incorporated as DSFS Securities and Broking Private Limited vide Certificate of Incorporation on April 16, 2002 in Ahmedabad. Later on, the name of the Company was changed to Wealth First Portfolio Managers Private Limited dated May 14, 2003. The Company converted into a Public Limited Company and a fresh Certificate of Incorporation upon the conversion was issued on September 30, 2015 by the Registrar of Companies, Gujarat and the name of the Company was changed from Wealth First Portfolio Managers Private Limited to Wealth First Portfolio Managers Limited. The Company is one of top 50 AMFI distributors of Mutual Funds. Headquartered in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, the Companys operations are spearheaded by Mr. Ashish Shah and managed by a team of 66 financial experts managing clients from all walks-of-life in India and globally. The Company is engaged in the business of Broking Services, Distributor of Mutual Fund, Govt. Securities Trading, Pension Products, Fixed Deposit, PMS, Direct Bonds-taxable and taxfree. The Company operates in the business of selling bonds and equity.The Company was the first to strike a Rs 1 Crore Bond deal in the Secondary market, to Sell Zero Coupon Bond in Secondary, to be a market maker of a MF Scheme -Unit 64. The Company was the first distributor to promote the ETFs - Benchmark Bees.The Company received licence for providing advisory services to clients by widening its service basket. It received the licence
Company FAQs

What is the Wealth First Portfolio Managers Ltd share price today?

The Wealth First Portfolio Managers Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹1511 today.

What is the Market Cap of Wealth First Portfolio Managers Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Wealth First Portfolio Managers Ltd is ₹1609.97 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Wealth First Portfolio Managers Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Wealth First Portfolio Managers Ltd is 31.38 and 11.54 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Wealth First Portfolio Managers Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Wealth First Portfolio Managers Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Wealth First Portfolio Managers Ltd is ₹415 and ₹1720 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Wealth First Portfolio Managers Ltd?

Wealth First Portfolio Managers Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 80.02%, 3 Years at 81.63%, 1 Year at 234.94%, 6 Month at 96.92%, 3 Month at 18.42% and 1 Month at 0.93%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Wealth First Portfolio Managers Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Wealth First Portfolio Managers Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 74.04 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 25.96 %

