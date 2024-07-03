Summary

Wealth First Portfolio Managers Limited was incorporated as DSFS Securities and Broking Private Limited vide Certificate of Incorporation on April 16, 2002 in Ahmedabad. Later on, the name of the Company was changed to Wealth First Portfolio Managers Private Limited dated May 14, 2003. The Company converted into a Public Limited Company and a fresh Certificate of Incorporation upon the conversion was issued on September 30, 2015 by the Registrar of Companies, Gujarat and the name of the Company was changed from Wealth First Portfolio Managers Private Limited to Wealth First Portfolio Managers Limited. The Company is one of top 50 AMFI distributors of Mutual Funds. Headquartered in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, the Companys operations are spearheaded by Mr. Ashish Shah and managed by a team of 66 financial experts managing clients from all walks-of-life in India and globally. The Company is engaged in the business of Broking Services, Distributor of Mutual Fund, Govt. Securities Trading, Pension Products, Fixed Deposit, PMS, Direct Bonds-taxable and taxfree. The Company operates in the business of selling bonds and equity.The Company was the first to strike a Rs 1 Crore Bond deal in the Secondary market, to Sell Zero Coupon Bond in Secondary, to be a market maker of a MF Scheme -Unit 64. The Company was the first distributor to promote the ETFs - Benchmark Bees.The Company received licence for providing advisory services to clients by widening its service basket. It received the licence

