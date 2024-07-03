iifl-logo-icon 1
Wealth First Portfolio Managers Ltd Nine Monthly Results

1,471.7
(-0.18%)
Jan 8, 2025|03:31:17 PM

Financials

Profit & Loss
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Dec-2023Dec-2022Dec-2021Dec-2020Dec-2019

Gross Sales

39.74

24.26

24.7

19.94

10.05

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

39.74

24.26

24.7

19.94

10.05

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

6.71

0.58

0

0

0

Total Income

46.45

24.84

24.7

19.94

10.05

Total Expenditure

8.67

7.74

5.66

4.3

5.71

PBIDT

37.78

17.1

19.04

15.63

4.34

Interest

0

0

0.02

0.06

0.41

PBDT

37.78

17.1

19.02

15.58

3.93

Depreciation

0.27

0.36

0.21

0.17

0.23

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

8.7

4.18

4.73

0

0

Deferred Tax

0

0

0

0

0

Reported Profit After Tax

28.81

12.55

14.08

15.41

3.7

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

28.81

12.55

14.08

15.41

3.7

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

28.81

12.55

14.08

15.41

3.7

EPS (Unit Curr.)

27.04

11.78

13.21

19.72

5.78

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

10.66

10.66

10.66

10.66

6.39

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

95.06

70.48

77.08

78.38

43.18

PBDTM(%)

95.06

70.48

77

78.13

39.1

PATM(%)

72.49

51.73

57

77.28

36.81

