Wealth First Portfolio Managers Ltd Nine Monthly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2023
|Dec-2022
|Dec-2021
|Dec-2020
|Dec-2019
Gross Sales
39.74
24.26
24.7
19.94
10.05
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
39.74
24.26
24.7
19.94
10.05
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
6.71
0.58
0
0
0
Total Income
46.45
24.84
24.7
19.94
10.05
Total Expenditure
8.67
7.74
5.66
4.3
5.71
PBIDT
37.78
17.1
19.04
15.63
4.34
Interest
0
0
0.02
0.06
0.41
PBDT
37.78
17.1
19.02
15.58
3.93
Depreciation
0.27
0.36
0.21
0.17
0.23
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
8.7
4.18
4.73
0
0
Deferred Tax
0
0
0
0
0
Reported Profit After Tax
28.81
12.55
14.08
15.41
3.7
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
28.81
12.55
14.08
15.41
3.7
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
28.81
12.55
14.08
15.41
3.7
EPS (Unit Curr.)
27.04
11.78
13.21
19.72
5.78
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
10.66
10.66
10.66
10.66
6.39
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
95.06
70.48
77.08
78.38
43.18
PBDTM(%)
95.06
70.48
77
78.13
39.1
PATM(%)
72.49
51.73
57
77.28
36.81
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.